Caribs crowned Marcus Minshall Knockout rugby champs

FILE PHOTO: Caribs Rugby Club players Jovan Henry-Ali, left, and Richard Staglon tackle Stag Trinidad Northern Joseph Grosberg during the Bruno Browne Cup at the President's Grounds, St Ann's, on September 13. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

Caribs were crowned 2025 Marcus Minshall Knockout champions after conquering Stag Trinidad Northern 17-10 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, on September 20.

Marcus Daniel and Karlon “The Tank” Alexander scored a try each, with Kayden Butts scoring a conversion for the victors.

Scoring Trinidad Northern’s lone try was Edmund George, combined with successful conversions from Christian Henderson and Justin Charlerie.

This was Caribs’ second title pried away from Trinidad Northern in as many weekends as they also lifted the Bruno Brown Cup on September 13.

Despite the Caribs victory, the Marcus Minshall Knockout final was still a very tight contest as Northern corrected some of the errors from last week’s Cup match, by increasing the tempo and making some changes to their bench.