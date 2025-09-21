Arouca Pentecostal celebrates 100 years of faith, service

Worshippers at the Arouca Pentecostal Church. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Bavina Sookdeo

ONE HUNDRED YEARS is no small milestone, and for Arouca Pentecostal Church, its centennial is both a celebration of endurance and a call to renewal.

The church, that began in humble wooden structures serving a small community in a struggling area, has grown into a steadfast symbol of faith and service at the heart of Arouca.

Pastor Rev Albert Gray, who has led the church, located at the corner of Francis and Yearwood streets, Arouca for the past 13 years, believes the centennial theme captures their mission perfectly: Repositioning the Church for Maximum Impact in the Community After 100 Years.

“For 100 years, Arouca Pentecostal Church has been a beacon of faith, a place of worship, and a demonstration of God’s enduring grace in its community,” Gray said. “We must embrace this opportunity to build on that foundation, to adapt methods without compromising the message, and to serve the community with renewed passion and purpose.”

From its earliest days, Arouca Pentecostal Church has reached out to those in need. Situated in what Gray describes as a “depressed area connected to a drug den,” the church has long opened its doors to vagrants, the homeless and struggling families.

“We have a programme we call the Community Outreach Ministry,” Gray explained. “It involves food, grocery hampers, cooked food for lunchtime and breakfast. Presently, we do three days a week – Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Anybody could come to the church to get a meal. The role the church has played is basically providing relief to the downtrodden.”

This spirit of outreach extends beyond food. “People look up to us for everything,” Gray said. “We are like a watchdog. Some even call us the mayor of the area.”

The reverend described the church’s relationship with its community as one of deep responsibility. “We are like a watchdog…like a mayor,” he explained. “I use the word ‘mayor’ – not in the literal sense, because we’re not in a city – but every child here, whether on drugs or in trouble, the community looks to us.”

He recalled sitting with young men caught up in crime. “Parents brought their sons to me for prayer. I have spoken to young men who sat with me and I didn’t know they were carrying a firearm and when the counselling went in a certain direction, I had to tell them, ‘You have to give yourself up to the police.’ That is the role we play in people’s lives.”

Beyond spiritual guidance, the church has taken practical steps to meet community needs.

“We run extra-lessons to help those who didn’t get the chance to complete their education,” Gray said.

Recognising the struggles of young mothers, the church also opened a daycare centre.

“We realised there were girls who left school, got pregnant and wanted to better themselves. Some got jobs at places like KFC, but they had nowhere to leave their children. We opened a daycare so they could work or go back to school. We charged a minimum, because these were low-income families, but it gave them a safe place and a chance to move forward.”

For him, the church’s role is evident: “We played, and still play, a real critical role in the community. People look up to us for everything.”

One of the congregation’s greatest achievements was moving from wooden shacks to a permanent steel structure under the leadership of the late Reverend Ronald Hope.

“That was a major milestone,” Gray noted. “We were never a church with wealthy members — no doctors or lawyers, but everyday working people. Still, through faith and help from the wider community, we moved into a proper building. That steel structure is the same one we’re in today, though it has since been expanded.”

Other milestones came through God’s providence, Gray added. The church secured air conditioning and proper seating not through bank loans but through supporters who offered to fund the work interest-free.

“We had no money. We walked by faith,” he said.

Membership, too, has grown steadily. When Gray took the reins of the church in 2011, 16 members were handed over to him. Today, its membership stands at about 102.

Despite its successes, the church faces modern-day challenges. Chief among them is parking, which has become a significant problem during large events. Land nearby could provide a solution, but finances remain limited.

“We are a faith-based church, and we really operate on faith,” Gray said.

For him, repositioning the church is about embracing new methods while staying true to the gospel.

“We can’t stay in the 100 years past. We now have to reposition in what we want to do for the community. That means technology – Facebook, Twitter, TikTok – to reach the younger generation. We can’t just stay in the old way,” he said.

Looking ahead, Gray has a vision which he describes as “big.” He envisions growth not only in numbers but in facilities and services.

“I wish we could buy two or three more lots so we could have the car park we dream of. I would like to see a home for the aged, a permanent nursery, and even housing for foreign students coming to UWI. They often visit us and I would like a place for them to come and stay, go to their classes etc. God has strategically placed us here, and we want to be of good use to those who come.”

Gray also has a message for the wider Pentecostal movement and the nation. “You hear political and social leaders say the church is not doing enough, but we feed people every week with no help from government or NGOs. My message to other churches is that we need to reach out to the community. It starts with the church. Not only preaching, but feeding, clothing, visiting and showing compassion. That is how you win people to Christ.”

For Gray, the centennial is deeply personal. He did not grow up in a Christian home, but Sunday school shaped him from an early age and eventually led him into ministry. His greatest hope now is to leave behind a legacy of transformed lives. “I want to build strong, resilient young people who could be an impact just by their lifestyle,” he said. “My whole concern is to see lives transformed. Our life must reflect Christ. When young people see that, they emulate it and then their friends emulate it. That’s the legacy.”

As Arouca Pentecostal celebrates 100 years, it does so not only by looking back but by boldly stepping forward. Or as Gray himself put it: “Measured success is not just by numbers, but by the lives touched and the positive change ignited. Be the hands and feet of Christ, actively engaged in meeting the needs of the community, and shining a brighter light for generations to come.”

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the church held a thanksgiving, worship and praise service on September 7, a community outreach service on September 14 and will host an awards and appreciation ceremony today (September 21).

We extend congratulations to the Arouca Pentecostal Church on reaching this milestone.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS is no small milestone, and for Arouca Pentecostal Church, its centennial is both a celebration of endurance and a call to renewal.