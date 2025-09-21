Angostura adds new sustainable premium rum packaging

Angostura chairman Gary Hunt, left, and deputy CEO Rahim Mohammed at the unveiling of the rum and bitters maker's new premium rum packaging at The Summit, Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas, on September 18. - Phto courtesy Angostura

AS part of its continuous global sustainable efforts, rum and bitters maker Angostura has unveiled its new premium rum packaging.

In a news release on September 20, it said, “Innovation, a pillar of our strategy, is embodied in the redesigned rum packages. This latest launch reinforces our sustainability goals through reduced bottle weight and the use of responsibly sourced paper for labels which forms part of our Environment, Social and Governance strategy.”

The pre-launch, which targeted local business trade partners, was held on September 18 at The Summit in Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas.

The release said, This redesign is a bold new look for our premium rum portfolio and represents a blend of tradition with modern elegance. The redesign packaging covers the full premium rum range – Angostura 15-year-old, Angostura Founders Reserve 1824, Angostura Grand Reserve 1919, Angostura seven-year-old, Angostura five-year-old and Angostura three-year-old.

The roll out, it said, will be done on a tiered basis with Angostura seven-year-old already available in wholesale and retail outlets and the others to hit the local market by October. On the global front, it will be launched by mid-2026 in our key markets which include the USA, UK, Greece, Germany, Baltics and Spain followed by the other markets.

Angostura Holdings Ltd chairman Gary Hunt said, “The redesign is much more than a visual change; it has been thoughtfully developed to enhance brand visibility on shelves and engage consumers with a modern and distinctive appeal. This initiative also reflects Angostura’s dedication to taking meaningful steps toward a greener future – because great rum should leave a positive mark on the world.”

“The new packaging is inspired by the over two centuries of the legacy of blending rum and the cultural richness of Trinidad and Tobago, with vibrant colours at the heart of the new, modern designs.

“It signifies our dedication to incomparable craftsmanship and creativity, with the packaging striking a balance between a contemporary look and protecting what is most valued – our award-winning, prestige rums,” Angostura said.

The release said, “The new layout of the rum bottles showcases the familiar butterfly motif – an icon that has become a hallmark for the brand – which takes centre stage.”

Angostura’s museum has an array of 5,000 specimens of butterflies, that includes almost 700 species found in Trinidad and Tobago.

It added, “The motif has been enlarged on the bottles and is also now incorporated into a unique, colourful design on the seal and closure of the bottles. Whilst the motif’s golden hues pay tribute to the brand’s prestige and underpins the House of Angostura’s dedication to producing premium, quality and innovative rums.

“This launch is a testament to our enduring legacy, our responsibility to the environment, and our unwavering commitment to crafting world-renowned rums that uphold excellence and set the standard for premium rum globally.”