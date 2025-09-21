Andy Knight receives Canadian award for human rights, peace

Prof Andy Knight delivers his acceptance speech for being awarded the Gerry Gall Human Rights Award by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta at a formal ceremony hosted by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights in Alberta, Canada on September 17. At right is the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Salma Lakhani. -

TRINIDADIAN-born academic Prof Andy Knight, known for his expertise in international relations and political science, has been honoured in Canada for his advocacy for human rights and peace.

Knight, who serves as a professor at the University of Alberta, Canada, expressed his gratitude on September 17 as he accepted the Gerald L Gall Human Rights Award from the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights in Alberta, Canada.

The award, named after Gall, the late Canadian jurist and human rights advocate is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advancing human rights in Canada and beyond.

In accepting the honour, Knight called for renewed commitment to human rights in the face of rising racism, rising authoritarianism, systemic discrimination, and widespread misinformation.

“Human rights are not given once and for all – they must be claimed, they must be defended, and they must be renewed in every generation,” he said in a call to action.

“To be recognised by the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights – an institution that carries forward Canada’s proud legacy of advancing human dignity—is an honour beyond words,” Knight said.

He highlighted his work addressing extremist infiltration in Canadian institutions, advancing black excellence at the University of Alberta, and collaborating globally to decolonise curricula and elevate marginalised voices.

“I accept this honour not only for myself but on behalf of the many colleagues, students, community members, and fellow advocates who have walked alongside me in this long journey.”

Knight reflected on the unfinished work of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted in 1948 under the leadership of Canadian John Humphrey. Nearly 80 years later, Knight said, the vision of universal dignity and equality remains unfulfilled.

“We see the persistence of racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and systemic discrimination,” he said. “Closer to home, in Canada, we are reminded every day that human rights are not abstract ideals but lived realities – the struggles of Indigenous peoples for justice and sovereignty, the ongoing fight against anti-black racism, the rights of newcomers seeking safety, and the voices of youth demanding climate justice.”

Knight, who has written extensively on global governance, Pan-Africanism, and peace-building, emphasised that his career has been rooted not only in academic scholarship but in community engagement.

He highlighted recent work exposing white supremacist infiltration in the Canadian Armed Forces, his efforts to advance black excellence and leadership at the University of Alberta, and his global collaborations to decolonise curricula and amplify marginalised voices in international institutions.

Knight also underscored the power of art and storytelling in human rights advocacy, citing projects ranging from Sandra Bromley’s Gun Sculpture to dialogues with Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

As the world faces what he called an “interregnum” – a turbulent transition between fading and emerging global orders – Knight laid out three urgent challenges: defending truth in an age of misinformation, protecting the most vulnerable, and embracing a spirit of global citizenship.

“We have the chance to reimagine human rights not as a narrow legal code, but as one of the foundational pillars of a just and peaceful global order,” he said.

Knight closed his remarks with a personal dedication to his family, students, and community, as well as to those whose rights are still denied.

