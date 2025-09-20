TTFA/UWI sign MoU to advance athlete well-being, safeguarding

TTFA VP Jameson Rigues -

The TT Football Association (TTFA) and the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform the way local football addresses player development, well-being and safeguarding.

The signing ceremony, held last week at UWI’s St Augustine Campus, formalised a partnership integrating sport social work methods, research, and practice into the national football framework.

Both institutions have pledged to place the holistic care of athletes – mental, emotional, and social – on equal footing with performance and results.

A TTFA statement on September 18 said the MoU sets the stage for the development of new policies and frameworks to support the psychosocial well-being of players and their families, as well as the creation of a comprehensive evidence-based player care programme.

Special attention will be given to youth athletes and vulnerable groups, recognising the challenges they face within the sporting environment.

Joint research will be done to better understand the social, cultural, and psychological factors that shape player welfare. In addition, UWI students will benefit from practical training opportunities, including internships and placements in areas such as player care, case management, safeguarding, and community engagement.

Workshops for coaches, administrators, and parents will be rolled out to help build resilience and promote athlete well-being. The agreement also provides for the staging of national conferences, symposia, and public forums to strengthen dialogue on safeguarding and mental health in sport.

TTFA vice-president Jameson Rigues described the agreement as a “partnership of purpose, vision, and shared responsibility.”

“For too long, the conversation in sport has been dominated by performance, results, and rankings,” said Rigues. “While those things matter, they cannot and should not come at the cost of the athlete’s overall health, dignity, or future. Through this MoU, we are sending a clear message: in TT, our athletes will be seen, heard, and supported – not just as performers on the field, but as whole human beings.”

UWI’s department of social work will provide specialist expertise and research, while the TTFA allows students to gain practical, hands-on experience.

The partnership also aims to strengthen the TTFA’s safeguarding department, which already comprises 35 officers.

Next year will see the launch of the country’s first safeguarding awards, recognising individuals and organisations that champion athlete welfare. A national conference on athlete well-being and safeguarding is also on the agenda, alongside joint research projects to inform and influence policy.

Rigues said that safeguarding is about protecting the athlete’s fundamental right to play in a safe and respectful environment, while well-being involves helping athletes maximise their potential through best practices that place the player at the centre of the process.

“Both are essential if we are to build a modern, ethical, and empowering sporting culture,” he said.