Tourism Secretary takes time away to celebrate birthday

Tashia Burris. - File photo

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris has apparently taken some time away from work to celebrate her birthday.

In a post on her Facebook page on September 20, Burris said, “Taking time off for oneself should not come at the price of personal peace. Sometimes we need to disconnect from the noise to hear the voice of God in all seasons.”

She thanked those who sent birthday greetings.

“I receive your blessings and return them tenfold. Thank you to those who reached out just to check in. Your thoughts are appreciated.”

Burris said she has not faced a battle that she has not yet won.

“Life brings battles everyday. I choose to fight mine with grace and God. Take care until we see again.”

Burris’ post came two days after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a release that Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett had been temporarily assigned responsibility for the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation as of September 15.

It added the move was in keeping with section 34 (1) of Act 40 of 1996.

The release said Hackett continues to serve as Secretary of Education while assuming this additional portfolio.

It did not give a reason for Burris’ absence nor did it give a time frame for Hackett’s temporary appointment.

But when contacted by Newsday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine would only say, “When a secretary takes leave, either the chief secretary acts or he appoints someone.”

On September 20, Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said Tobagonians deserve to know why Burris was granted leave, mere weeks before the fourth edition of the Tobago October carnival.

She accused Chief Secretary Farley Augustine of disrespecting Tobagonians by failing to disclose the reasons for Burris’ leave.

“The Chief Secretary has grown more and more disrespectful to Tobagonians over the past four years and the current situation with Secretary Tashia Burris is just the latest example,” she said via WhatsApp.

“You cannot simply reshuffle portfolios in silence and expect the people to accept it. Is she on vacation, on sick leave, suspended or pending termination? The people deserve to know because it is our taxpayers’ money paying her salary and funding these changes.”

Tsoiafatt Angus continued, “The same arrogance was on full display when the Chief Secretary slipped off to Canada...never announcing his travel, only for the public to stumble upon a clip of him on stage promoting Tobago carnival. It is clear that we now live in a dictatorship with an administration that refuses to account to the people.

“And further to that, in the face of an already ill-prepared October carnival, the public is told Zorisha Hackett will also take charge of tourism.”

She said “carnival was already doomed” with what she considered to be a “failed launch” at the Terrace, Comfort Inn and Suites, Scarborough, on September 10.

“Now this hail Mary pass will definitely not make it.”

Tsoiafatt Angus advised, “Best they take front and cancel carnival or let the stakeholders be the planners and stop the wastage that has become the hallmark of their existence.”

She said Augustine must know that Tobagonians are the “real bosses” of the THA.

“We deserve transparency and accountability and this administration must stop hiding the truth from the very people they are sworn to serve.”