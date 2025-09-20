TKR dismantle Kings, qualify for CPL final to face Amazon Warriors

Andre Russell watches as Saurabh Netravalkar of Trinbago Knight Riders takes the catch to dismiss Johnson Charles of St Lucia Kings. -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) remain on course for an unprecedented fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 title after eliminating defending champions St Lucia Kings by 56 runs in qualifier two at Providence Stadium in Guyana, on September 19.

Solid, aggressive top order knocks from TKR propelled them to a dependable 194/4, put in to bat. Combined with a matching bowling attack from spinners Usman Tariq, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein, Kings were restricted to 138/8 from their 20 overs.

From the get-go, Munro showed early intent when he got TKR off the mark by lifting spinner Khary Pierre for six over long on in the first over. Two balls later, Pierre tasted sweet revenge, cleaning bowling the left-hander off his final delivery.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran (50 from 32 balls) joined English right-handed batsman Alex Hales (58 not out) in the middle and the pair put on a solid 73-run second-wicket stance.

Despite Kings using five different bowlers in the six powerplay overs, Pooran punished them all. In the final powerplay over, he single-handedly peppered South African pacer and Kings captain David Wiese for 19 runs, to propel TKR to 61/1.

However, against South African wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, Pooran and Hales batted reservedly. Pooran achieved his half century off Shamsi’s final ball from his second over.

However, immediately after, Chase’s spin defied Pooran’s sweep, and he was bowled in the ninth over. After ten overs, TKR were 81/2.

Pollard met Hales in the middle and also got off the mark with a flat six over Shamsi’s head. Three balls later, Hales survived a hairline stumping before plastering English fast bowler Tymal Mills for a maximum over deep fine leg. Hales picked up the pace while Pollard settled.

And when he did, the burly all-rounder punished Shamsi for three sixes in the 15th over, carrying the TT franchise to 134/2. Pollard’s quick-fire 35 from 26 deliveries came to an end in the 17th as he miscued against Alzarri Joseph and was caught by Wiese.

Hales and Andre Russell hit 11 off the 18th, smashed 14 from the penultimate and a healthy 22 off the final over, before Russell was run out on the final ball; TKR closing on 194/4.

Grabbing one scalp each were Chase (1/16), Pierre (1/24) and Joseph (1/36).

Set a challenging 195 for victory and a shot at defending their 2024 crown, Kings openers Johnson Charles (17) and Tim Seifert (57) walked out to face opening fast bowler Russell. With Russell conceding only three runs, American fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was hit for 11 from the second over as Seifert got going.

Seifert took a liking to the American and blasted him for a quartet of consecutive fours in the fourth over to bag 17 from it.

TKR off-spinner Sunil Narine only gave up two runs in the fifth over, and Akeal Hosein four in the sixth, which carried Kings to 44 without loss after the powerplay.

Narine and Hosein gave up only 11 runs from the following two overs, before Pollard entered the attack and made the breakthrough. Off his final ball of his first over, Charles’ painstaking 17 from 24 came to an end when he edged to Netravalkar at backward point.

Hosein returned in the tenth and kept restricting the Kings’ chase, giving up only two runs against Seifert and Tim David, to squeeze the defending champions to 61/1 at the halfway mark. At that point, St Lucia needed a hefty 134 runs from 60 balls for victory.

When play resumed after the break, David swept Usman Tariq for six to score the first boundary in 22 deliveries. With the required run rate increasing at fast pace, Seifert shifted gears and smacked Hosein for back-to-back fours, before hitting Tariq for another pair of boundaries in the next over.

Tariq fired back instantly by bowling a slower delivery which Seifert skied to Netravalakar, and then had Akeem Auguste play into the safe hands of Russell off the next delivery. Kings slipped to 90/3, needing 105 from seven overs.

David hit Russell for four, then Narine for six before the latter had him edge to wicketkeeper Pooran. Needing 87 from 30, the Kings looked slain.

Netravalkar and Tariq gave up 17 runs in the next two overs, but when Narine returned with the ball new batsman Aaron Jones (12) and skipper Wiese (duck) were sent packing.

With an impossible 63 runs needed from the final over, Tariq rub salt in the Kings wounds as he removed Chase and Mills in the final moments as St Lucia mustered only 138/8.

Tariq shone with a stellar spell of 4/35 while Narine bagged 3/18.

TKR now face Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2025 CPL title at the same venue on September 21 from 8 pm.