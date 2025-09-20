Surgeon dies weeks after attack

SHOT DEAD: Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler. - Facebook

One of the country's first female surgeons, Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night, three weeks after she was critically injured during a shooting while on her way home, leaving the medical fraternity in mourning.

Newsday understands Williams-Chandler died on Thursday night while undergoing surgery at the Arima General Hospital.

Society of Surgeons president Dr Jitendra Shah described her passing as a disaster for the fraternity.

"Apart from being a surgeon, she was actually a mentor for a lot of younger doctors and younger surgical trainees."

He said Dr Williams-Chandler would do a lot of charitable work and even conduct courses through the Society of Surgeons to help improve patient care.

"She would be sorely missed now. It's a disaster for the patients and the surgical community to lose somebody like that."

He described her end as ironic, as she dedicated many years of her life to saving the lives of gunshot victims at hospitals, some of whom were criminals injured in altercations with police or others.

"It's an ironic thing and a sad situation that she would die at the hands of criminals."

Director at St Augustine Private Hospital, where Williams-Chandler was last employed and former neighbour, Dr Sherene Kalloo described her as a humanitarian and pillar of the medical community. She called for a wing at the Port of Spain General Hospital to be named in honour of the 70-year-old.

"Dr Williams-Chandler’s life was one of profound purpose and immeasurable service. She was one of the first female general surgeons and guided many young doctors to pursue a surgical career. She broke the glass ceiling in a male-dominated field and emboldened young female residents. She laid the path for others to follow. We have lost not just a doctor, but a national treasure. Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler gave her life in service to others. She was a mentor, healer, and quiet warrior who deserved to live out her days in peace, not in violence."

The TT Medical Association extended condolences to Dr Williams-Chandler's family and condemned the violence which claimed her life.

"Acts of violence have far-reaching consequences on societies, impacting not only the health of the individual involved but their loved ones, colleagues and friends alike," a statement to Newsday said.

"The physical and psychological trauma associated with any act of violence impacts those affected at all levels. Our society cannot thrive so long as acts of violence continue to pervade communities. Every citizen and resident has a part to play in encouraging a peaceful resolution to conflict. The Medical Association denounces violence towards anyone at any time and especially at this time when that act of violence is against one of our own."

The association called on stakeholders to reflect on the tragedy and put measures in place to prevent it from recurring.

Williams-Chandler was ambushed by two gunmen in Champs Fleurs on August 30 while on her way home. Reports said she was driving her SUV around midnight when a Nissan wagon, which was parked on the road, suddenly pulled in front of her vehicle, blocking her path. The gunmen came out and opened fire on her, hitting her multiple times. An off-duty prison officer who was in the vehicle behind drew his service pistol and returned fire on the assailants, killing one. The dead gunman was identified as Adam Wheeler, of St Francois Valley Road, Belmont. Williams-Chandler was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by her husband and was listed in critical condition.

Senior police sources told Newsday the second attacker remains at large, but investigations are ongoing. With Williams-Chandler's death, the homicide bureau would now be engaged, lending further resources to the enquiry.