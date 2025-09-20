Sports bodies must get their act together

Keshorn Walcott AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: With all of the hype over Keshorn Walcott's gold medal and Jereem Richards's silver medal at the World Athletics Championship, it is time the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, SporTT, Team TTO, the NAAA, TT Football Association, TT Secondary Schools Football League, Red Force cricket, etc get their act together.

Sports need proper administration and organisation, with a development plan, by every national governing body.

Sports also need proper facilities within communities, like for each of the 15 corporations and the Tobago House of Assembly. Such facilities should be handed over to the 15 bodies for administration and maintenance. Let's us admit it, SporTT has failed miserably.

Building huge and expensive pavilions that remain empty makes no sense. Fifteen athletic tracks with bathroom facilities plus a bleacher is a starter-unit.

The refurbished Irwin Park was never used and is now described as dilapidated.

Too much emphasis on swimming pools that are not properly maintained.

School sports should be organised within each of the eight educational districts. Then each district must compete against each other at school level and at district level, thus giving each and every community a chance. Here the Education Ministry must take a leading role.

Time to start with little steps – until sports are properly administered and organised with a development plan.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail