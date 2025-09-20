Put Carnival costumes on negative list

- Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Implementing a policy to put all Carnival costumes on the negative list could be a transformative step for TT’s economy and cultural industry. Our talented seamstresses and designers possess the skill and creativity to produce world-class costumes locally. By encouraging local production, the country can significantly reduce its foreign exchange expenditure on imported costumes and materials.

Not only would this move help preserve and promote our cultural identity, but it would also create thousands of jobs across the costume-making industry – from seamstresses and tailors to artisans and support workers. Supporting local manufacturers aligns with sustainable development goals, fosters entrepreneurship, and boosts small and medium-sized enterprises.

Furthermore, developing a comprehensive “made in TT” brand for Carnival costumes could position our industry as a global competitor, attracting visitors and tourists who value authentic, locally-crafted products. This could be combined with government incentives, training programmes, and marketing campaigns to unlock the full potential of our costume industry.

Ultimately, putting Carnival costumes on the negative list isn’t just about saving forex; it’s about nurturing local talent, strengthening our economy, and celebrating our cultural heritage. It’s a win-win that can lead to economic growth, cultural pride, and job creation for generations to come.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail