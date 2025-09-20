PM: We will honour existing contracts

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said government will honour the existing contracts of such staff in the Public Service, alluding to no extra provisions of help to these workers, in light of her announcement to eliminate contract employment and to fill permanent vacancies.

She was replying to a question by Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles in the House of Representatives on September 19 filed under prime minister’s questions.

Beckles, the Arima MP, asked, “Given the prime minister’s intent to eliminate contract employment from the public service, will the PM state what immediate safeguards will be put in place to ensure no interruption of pay, benefits, or pension entitlements during the transition to permanent employment?”

Persad-Bissessar replied, “My government, as a responsible government, will abide by the terms of any contract of those persons hired by contract. We will abide by the terms of the contract.

“Insofar as it talks about benefits, that contract may (offer) benefits, pension you mentioned, entitlements. We will be guided by contract and therefore by law.”

Beckles, in a separate question, asked about the cost of a purported recent upgrade to the PM’s residence.

Persad-Bissessar replied, “I say categorically there has been no official upgrade of the Prime Minister’s residence. The same remains in a deplorable state. It has not been occupied, so no upgrades have been done. I make that very, very clear.

“So the issue of how much money (was) spent does not arise.”

She said the comptroller of the PM’s residence, under the former government, requested $5 million for upgrades, but she explained why nothing has happened in this regard under her tenure.

“However, as a responsible government focused on fixing schools, hospitals and police stations, that was not a priority of my government at this time.”

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young, in a separate question, asked if the National Gas Company (NGC) had been asked by or on behalf of the Corporation Sole (Finance Minister) to pay a dividend. Persad-Bissessar replied that no such request has been made.

She added, “However I can share with this Honourable House – again, some information shared to us by NGC – that there has been the payment of a dividend by NGC to the government. That was in the sum of $334 million which was paid on June 27, 2025.” She said it was a special dividend payment to the government.

“The proceeds of that payment was payment of a loan by TTEC to NGC. NGC retained 20 per cent and paid 80 per cent to the government, as per the loan agreement. No dividend was requested to fund any deficit.”