PM: Keshorn, Jereem's effort an inspiration – Sport will not be an afterthought

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has pledged full support for Trinidad and Tobago’s athletes and believes sport must not be viewed as an "afterthought," but as a national investment.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on September 19, one day after javelin ace Keshorn Walcott threw to a historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, partnered with compatriot Jereem Richards powering to silver in the men’s 400m in a national record of 43.72 seconds, Persad-Bissessar said the government will continue to support sport towards national development.

Their performances combined produced the nation’s best-ever performance at Worlds, and also made Walcott the only TT athlete to ever win gold at the Olympic Games (2012) and also become a world champion.

The PM confirmed the athletes will be duly rewarded by the government for bringing global success and pride to the nation.

“Our athletes carry more than medals; they carry our spirit, our resilience, and the image of our nation before the world,” Persad-Bissessar said. “Accordingly, after due deliberation and Cabinet consultation, both athletes will be aptly and appropriately rewarded by the State for bringing such immense honour and glory to our country.”

She added that the athletes’ triumph reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening the foundations of sport, by improving facilities, expanding opportunities for youth, and providing the professional support needed to turn talent into excellence.

“Sport is not a pastime; it is a pillar of national development, shaping character, building unity, and instilling confidence,” she added. “My government’s track record, past and present, bears testimony to this truth: from upgrading community grounds and lighting, to revitalising stadiums, to scholarships, stipends, and youth programmes that have empowered thousands.”

In Richards’ post-race interview, he acknowledged the fans back in TT and anticipated returning home after a successful Worlds stint.

“When I think about giving up. I think about that young Jereem that wanted to win, to be on the podium, and I kept working hard towards those goals. It comes with a lot of time, prayer and sacrifice, but most importantly it comes with a lot of patience, and had to be patient all these years, and it definitely paid off today. I hope our country appreciates us as athletes and what we do for the country.”

Looking ahead, Persad-Bissessar confirmed that her government remains steadfast in ensuring that every young athlete has the resources, facilities, and belief that their nation stands firmly behind them.

She extended gratitude to the athletes’ families, team coaches and medical staff, and TT citizens, “who today stands taller, dreams bigger, and believes more deeply in what is possible.”

“May their victories light the path for a new generation of athletes, as we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that TT remains a nation where talent is nurtured, excellence rewarded, and dreams made real.”