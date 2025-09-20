Mr and Miss SanFest competition at Naparima Bowl Sept 20

Mr and Miss SanFest 2024 Elizabeth Ramesar and Marcus Mc Donald sits in the Council Chamber of the San Fernando City Hall, where the eight delegates vying for the title, participated in the public speaking category of the competition on September 17. -

THE stage is set for the Mr and Miss SanFest Talent competition which is scheduled to take place at the Naparima Bowl on September 20.

Eight delegates, four males and four females will do battle for the coveted crown as they present their talents, knowledge about the San Fernando Arts Council (SFAC) now in its 55th year, and their social conscience, in terms of advancing a project they would have created to improve their community.

The finalists are, Nasya Roberts, Emily Mungal, Cyan Joseph, Colleen Cleghorn, Dominic Roberts, Nathaniel Mahadeo, Jaedon Roberts and Malique Noel.

The 2024 Mr and Miss SanFest winners are Marcus Mc Donald and Elizabeth Ramesar.

They eight would have entered the first aspect of their competition, a public speaking debate at City Hall Council Chamber, San Fernando, on September 17. This platform gave the competitors an opportunity to exchange ideas and offer solutions to situations affecting the schools and wider community.

Derron Attz, vice chairman Derron of SFAC which was founded in 1970 and birthed SanFest, said the evening will also feature guest performances from former Mr and Miss SanFest winners as well as the current SanFest Young Stars winner for 2025.

He said the competition themed The Journey to Legacy Continues, “promises to be a memorable and unforgettable celebration of our 55 years as a creative and cultural institution and the incredible young talents of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Among the talents SanFest has germinated over the years are, Machel Montano, Joanne Foster, Liam Teague, Atiba Williams, Michael Zephyrine, Faye Ali Bocas, Victoria Cooper, Sherma Andrews, Rondell Donawa, Frances Brooks, Kees Dieffenthaller and Nailah Blackman.

In commemoration of its 55th anniversary, the SFAC honoured stalwarts, including foundation members and others who have made enormous contribution to San Fernando and its cultural landscape.

Among them, the late Errol Mahabir who as mayor of the City of San Fernando, would have procured the land on which the Creative Arts Centre sits at Circular Road, San Fernando and assisted in its erection.

SFAC has partnered with the Errol Mahabir Foundation which has produced Dreams Take Flight, which played to audiences at Queens Hall on September 13 and 14 and is scheduled to take place at the SAPA from September 19 to 21.

Through the partnership and in celebration of its anniversary, ten tickets were given to lucky students from schools in San Fernando, to attend any performance at no cost.