McNish launches second book

Senator Courtney Mc Nish (center left) displays his latest book On Labour Relations and Integration with Minister of Trade Satyakama Maharaj (left), Minister of Labour Leroy Baptiste and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Darrel Allahar -

Industrial relations professional, independent senator and author Courtney McNish called for the harmonisation of regional labour laws at the launch of his book, On Labour Relations and Integration, at the Queen’s Park Oval on September 18.

"Meaningful integration and effective free movement demands harmonisation of industrial legislation," McNish said while addressing an audience at the launch.

"We need to harmonise core statutes and regulations as other members have done.

"We need to standardise key practices. We’ve got to lean on the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as the final avatar and we have to embed the conversation in the wider community."

This is his second book. His first, Unlocking HR/IR Potential, shares his contemporary human resource management and industrial relations perspective on its culture, practices and processes through an amalgam of up to 100 articles.

In the preface of On Labour Relations and Integration, McNish said the idea for the book was in his mind for a decade.

He said the book explores the historical context within the Caribbean and seeks to analyse the supporting provision of the treaty of Chaguaramas.

He said the book also explores the Caribbean experience with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as a valuable institution for dispute resolution.

"Its advantages and perils are exposed with the view that within time all member states on the CSME will accept it for what it is entirely intended."