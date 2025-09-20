Keshorn, Jereem shine lights of inspiration

Keshorn Walcott AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: September 18 was a monumental day for TT. The nation was ecstatic to learn of Keshorn Walcott’s stellar performance in capturing the gold medal for his 88.16m throw in the javelin event at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Japan.

Minutes later a second jolt of sporting bliss rocked the nation as the news of Jereem Richards’s silver medal in the 400m event hit every social media interface. He stopped the clock at 43.72 seconds, his new personal best and new national record.

I don’t know any of those guys personally, but the emotion I feel for them extends to national pride – a virtue that has been waning for months ever since TT became embroiled in geopolitical issues. Like all proud citizens, I look forward to the front pages of all local newspapers splashed with broad smiles of triumph on the faces of our national heroes.

Keshorn and Jereem’s many achievements have come because of very hard work where passion, discipline, perseverance and the determination to succeed are hallmarks of their characters. A few of their major international achievements are as follows:

Keshorn Walcott

– Olympics, London 2012: Gold medal in men’s javelin throw

– Olympics, Rio 2016: Bronze medal in men’s javelin throw

– World Junior Championships 2012, Barcelona: Gold medal in javelin throw

– Youngest Olympic javelin champion

– First athlete to win World Junior and Olympic gold in the same year (2012)

– Received Order of the Republic of TT national award in 2012

– World Athletics Championships 2025, Japan: Gold medal in men’s javelin throw

Jereem Richards

­– World Athletics Championships 2017, London: Gold medal in 4 x 400m relay

– World Athletics Championships 2017, London: Bronze medal in the 200m event

– World Indoor Athletics Championships 2022, Belgrade: Gold medal in 400m event

– Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2022, Queensland/Birmingham: Gold medal in the 200m event

– Named the TTOC Sportsman of the Year in 2018 and 2024

– Named the NAAA Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 2023 and 2024

– World Athletics Championships 2025, Japan: Silver medal in 400m event

Notably, Keshorn and Jereem came from humble beginnings, hailing from the rural districts of Toco and Point Fortin, respectively. They are living testimony that success can be achieved without inherited fortunes, affluence or high societal status.

Our heroes shine the light of inspiration for thousands who live in forgotten alleys and corners of society. It is the “can do” light, the “never give up” spirit that especially the youths of our nation must adopt to forge ahead and progress. Our athletes’ success should inspire a way out for many who are trapped in the crime and gang syndrome where the need for quick money trumps common sense.

Apart from good health, sports generally build discipline, confidence, self-esteem and good character. Consequently, present and future governments should invest in more sporting arenas and champion more sporting events in the country to infuse a healthier and less violent mindset among the youths.

I look forward to an official national celebration where the government and citizens of TT can safely show appreciation for the historic achievements of Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards, who have once again made us a proud nation.

Do I hear a public holiday in the mix?

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert