Kamla delivers on promises

Paul Sarran -

IN TT’s turbulent political landscape, promises often fall by the wayside, sacrificed at the altar of expediency. Too many citizens have watched leaders rise on pledges of fairness and progress, only to renege once the campaign dust settles.

However, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has once again proven she is not cut from the same cloth. Her instruction to the National Insurance Board (NIB) to pay over $100 million owed to workers is a defining act of leadership, integrity, and justice.

The payment represents the fulfilment of a collective agreement negotiated back in 2014-2016, an agreement legally binding yet deliberately obstructed under the previous PNM administration.

For more than a decade, nearly 950 employees – 600 current and 350 retired – waited in frustration and financial distress, deprived of what was lawfully theirs. And why? Because the PNM decided political interference was more important than fairness, more important than justice, and more important than the financial security of ordinary working citizens.

It is no exaggeration to call this betrayal a moral failure. When a government refuses to honour lawfully negotiated entitlements it reveals not only negligence, but contempt for the very people it was elected to serve. The withholding of salary increases and arrears for over 12 years was not an oversight; it was an act of calculated obstruction, as Persad-Bissessar rightly declared in Parliament.

Contrast this with the present moment. By moving decisively to settle this debt, the UNC government has demonstrated governance rooted in fairness and compassion.

Paying out over $100 million is no small expenditure for a state grappling with economic demands. But it was the right choice. It signals to every public servant, every citizen, that promises made under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership are not empty words. As she said, “promises made are promises kept.”

The symbolism of this act cannot be overstated. For too long workers have been treated as pawns in the political game, manipulated or sidelined depending on who held the reins of power.

By delivering on this agreement, Persad-Bissessar corrected a long-standing injustice and reaffirmed the legitimacy of the collective bargaining process, a cornerstone of industrial relations.

Public Services Association president Felisha Thomas expressed “profound gratitude” to the Prime Minister and the UNC administration. Her words captured the relief of hundreds of workers who had waited too long for justice.

She also condemned the PNM for its “reckless abuse of office,” reminding the nation of the dangerous precedent set by the previous government, one that undermined the principle of lawful negotiation.

Yet this move is not simply about correcting the past; it is also about shaping the future. Persad-Bissessar made it clear this is only the first step in a broader programme to address outstanding negotiations across the public service and state sector. It is ambitious but rooted in fairness and accountability.

The NIB’s 2024 annual report had already made provision for $186.94 million in wage negotiations. By acting now, Persad-Bissessar showed that her government will not delay justice any longer.

Opposition detractors may attempt to dismiss this as political theatre, but such arguments collapse under history. The reality is simple: the UNC is correcting what the PNM chose to ignore. One administration withheld justice; the other delivers it. The difference in leadership could not be clearer.

This is why I firmly believe that once this momentum continues, the PNM will not see power or governance for a long time. Its legacy of obstruction, arrogance, and neglect is too glaring.

This is not an isolated action either. It comes the same week the government took the tough decision to restructure the Unemployment Relief Programme, issuing 400 termination letters.

It shows this administration is not chasing applause, but balancing fiscal discipline with fairness. Ending unsustainable patronage while ensuring lawful entitlements are respected is the mark of a government capable of real transformation.

Persad-Bissessar has long been referred to as the “mother of the nation.” Some may see it as rhetoric, but I view it as justified. Mothers do not abandon their children to neglect or abuse. They correct wrongs, provide stability, and ensure fairness in the household. That is what she has done: corrected a wrong, restored stability to nearly a thousand families, and ensured fairness in the workplace.

As I endorse this decision without hesitation, I am reminded that leadership is not measured by speeches or slogans. It is measured by action. With this move, Persad-Bissessar has reminded the nation why she continues to command trust, respect, and admiration from so many.

The PNM’s failure will linger as a stain on its record, a testament to its disregard for workers and lawful governance. But the UNC’s action, under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, stands as a beacon of justice fulfilled.

For the workers who will finally receive their rightful salaries, for the families who will breathe easier, and for the citizens who yearn for a government that puts people first, this is a turning point.

The message is loud and clear: under Persad-Bissessar, the days of political obstruction are over. The era of promises kept has begun. And with it the PNM’s hopes of returning to power grow dimmer with every fulfilled promise.