John: No politics in Port of Spain Central Block delay

Dr Lackram Bodoe, Minister of Health, left, and Jerlean John, Minister of Works and Infrastructure walk with Sunil Ramnath, senior project manager at Udecott's ministerial tour of Central Block, Port of Spain General Hospital Campus on Belmont Circular Road, Port of Spain on September 19. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Minister of Works and Transport Jerlean John has denied any political interference or delays in the construction of the Port of Spain Central Block, insisting the project was never stalled following the April 28 general election.

During a media tour of the site on September 19, John said claims during the previous PNM administration that the hospital would be partially operational by July 2025, were simply not realistic.

"That timeline was always impossible," John said from the tenth floor of the hospital, where construction activity continued in full view of reporters and officials.

John, joined by Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe, said the tour was necessary to provide clarity and transparency about the project’s progress and the government’s commitment to the health sector.

"The only way to address the concerns and get to a place where we’re all satisfied and can inform the public was to embark on a tour of both the Couva Children’s Hospital and this facility."

John said the Couva Hospital, which has 150 adult beds and 80 for children, remains unused nearly a decade later.

"Udecott handed it over to the Ministry of Health, who began commissioning equipment and training nurses, with the intention of receiving the first patient by January 1, 2016. That didn’t happen. Now, almost ten years later, the question remains: what will it take to operationalise this hospital?"

Acknowledging public frustration, John pointed to the ongoing crisis in the public health system.

"The waiting lists, the months-long delays for MRIs, for surgeries, sometimes even years. Sadly, people are dying while waiting for care.

"At our hospitals, people are waiting for days, four days in some cases, just to be seen."

John stressed the current administration would not be "reckless or irresponsible" with taxpayers’ money.

"The people of TT need and deserve hospitals. They deserve the best medical care.

"That’s only possible if we operationalise properly, commission appropriately and have a vision for excellent healthcare."

While she confirmed the project had made substantial progress, John dismissed claims it was 90 per cent complete.

"No, I wouldn't say it's 90 per cent complete. I wish it were. But I’ve done enough of these projects in my career to know better.

"We will not unreasonably delay the opening of this hospital. We can’t afford to – people need it."

She explained accepting "practical completion" of the building would trigger warranties and guarantees, which must only be done when the government is fully satisfied.

"Once practical completion is accepted, we enter the defects liability period. If anything goes wrong, the contractor has to fix it. That’s why we’re on an active construction site today, and why we’re all wearing helmets and PPE."

Asked whether there were additional costs to be incurred, John said while some design changes were made, the government is now at the stage of reviewing the full financial scope.

"I don’t know what the variations currently look like. I can’t say honestly. We’re now at the stage where we’ll start looking closely at the numbers. We’ve already purchased some equipment, and we have documentation covering the full scope, including infrastructure, bridges, everything."

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, also in attendance, said the health sector is under immense pressure.

"This facility still has a long way to go before it's ready to house patients."

Once completed, he said the new Central Block will offer 540 beds and services including cardiac catheterisation, interventional neurology and advanced imaging.

"It’s going to provide everything a standard hospital would offer. No hospital can function without the proper equipment, diagnostics, lab services, beds, and so on."

He said current projections suggest medical equipment will be delivered by March 26, 2026.

Asked for his assessment of the ministry’s performance since assuming office, Bodoe said the team has been focused on diagnosis and reform.

"Over the last five months, we’ve done a lot of analysis. We have seen a lot of issues related to long waiting times for surgery, accident and emergency, and clinics. I know the next question is: what am I going to do about it? Well, my ministry have installed boards in the RHAs and tasked them with reducing waiting times and improving customer service."

He said infrastructural improvements, including easy fixes, are also under way.

"There’s a lot of work to be done in the health sector, but I can give you the assurance that work has started and will continue."