Government report: 11,300 wait for surgeries

Scores of people gathered to seek medical treatment or consultation from staff of the US Naval Hospital Ship (USNS) Comfort mission at NAPA in Port of Spain on August 8. - FILE PHOTO/ Faith Ayoung

There are 11,303 people awaiting elective surgeries across all regional health authorities (RHAs) as of June – the vast majority of whom require surgery on their eyes. An elective surgery is one that is pre-scheduled and not required for a life-threatening emergency.

The figures were part of a report done by the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) on operationalising the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility (CHMF).

There were 4,637 patients awaiting ophthalmology procedures, particularly for cataract, across all RHAs – 2,500 at the North West RHA, 1,556 at the South West RHA, 402 at the North Central RHA and 179 at the Eastern RHA.

Ophthalmology procedures have a wait time of between six and eight months, depending on urgency.

There were 3,564 awaiting general surgery, 1,610 for orthopaedic surgery (one to five months wait time), 515 for urology (ten months to one year wait time) and 977 for gynaecology.

The report said the backlog was driven by several systemic challenges facing the RHAs including shortages of key surgical staff such as perioperative nurses, surgical specialists, anaesthetists and radiographers.

There are also inadequate operating theatre time and capacity, primarily attributed to the prioritisation of emergency surgeries and the underutilisation of available theatres.

Another issue is the unavailability of operating theatres, as many were either non-operational or insufficiently staffed.

The report said there was also an irregular availability of critical equipment and consumables, often stemming from procurement inefficiencies via central supply systems, high patient volumes and obsolete or insufficient equipment, particularly imaging devices such as C-arms, phacoemulsification machines, and sterilisation systems, leading to frequent surgical cancellations.

With a catchment area of some 180,000 people, the report said the services offered at the CHMF could help alleviate the wait times for surgical procedures.

Giving a breakdown of the wait times as of April 30, the report said joint replacements could be up to three years, cataracts between nine months and two years, non-urgent MRIs up to one year, CT scans between two weeks and two months, normal priority cardiac surgery up to a year and a half.

Trans-urethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) can take between six and nine months; greenlight vapourisation of the prostate, up to one year; cholecystectomy, up to six months; herniorrhaphy, up to six months; and endoscopic procedures can take up to a year.

Reporting times, depending on urgency, for MRI could take between two and three years, while CT scans could be between three and four months.

GOVT WORKING TO CLEAR BACKLOG

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John toured the Couva facility on September 18, along with Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran. They were accompanied by Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee and officials from each RHA.

After the tour, John told reporters Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had mandated that this hospital be opened as soon as possible. Udecott generated a scope of work which John said would now allow them to open tenders to make several upgrades.

She said doors would open once completed and is hoping this could be by year's end. She noted however, the decision lay with the prime minister.

"We have already proffered a date to the prime minister, but it would be up to her to say when the hospital would be opened."

According to the Udecott report, numerous medical equipment which was once considered state-of-the-art when the facility was commissioned in 2015, now require repairs, upgrading or replacement due to infrequent use. Several mechanical, plumbing, electrical, architectural and structural issues were also identified for remedy.

Once opened, Dr Bodoe said, he hopes the facility which has five operating theatres, could be used to clear some of the surgical backlog.

Newsday has requested data from the ministry on the length of the waitlist for the last 15 years to determine whether the backlog is growing, decreasing or remaining relatively stagnant.

Newsday was unable to get a comment from former minister of health Terrence Deyalsingh on the backlog and steps employed during his nine-year tenure to address it.

However, in 2018, Deyalsingh sought to clear the backlog for cataract surgeries within six months with a cataract surgery initiative.

At that time, he said the backlog was brought down from 4,308 to 3,236 and challenged RHAs not only to clear it, but to ensure one was not recreated.

It is unclear if that goal was achieved, but elective surgeries were postponed across all RHAs during the pandemic to free up resources in the healthcare system.

Last month, hundreds of people turned up as early as 2 am outside the National Academy for the Performing Arts for free treatment for various conditions during a two-day clinic provided by the US Naval Ship, the USNS Comfort.

Minor surgical procedures were offered along with adult and paediatric care, dental services, optometry, physical therapy, and dermatology services.