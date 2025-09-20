‘Foolish’ remarks land taxi driver in court

- File photo

A taxi driver from Arouca who allegedly accused the police of being “real foolish” and of “doing foolishness” has appeared before a magistrate, charged with using insulting language.

Natasha Walker from Five Rivers faced Chaguanas magistrate Duane Murray in the Second court on September 19 and pleaded not guilty.

She was granted $15,000 own bail and the case was adjourned to April 8, 2026.

Walker plies the Chaguanas/Curepe route.

The case against the accused woman alleged that on the afternoon of September 18, police were on foot patrol duties in uniform and saw a Toyota Axio parked on the roadway at Busy Corner, Chaguanas.

Walker was allegedly standing near the car with a sign that read “Curepe” while shouting Curepe.

As the officers were approaching, she allegedly got into the car and drove off to a short distance away, where she reportedly repeated her actions in seeking passengers.

The officers informed her of the offence of standing for hire at a place not designated for hire, and she allegedly used insulting language.