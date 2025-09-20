Flow sponsors podcasting workshop for young men

Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager Flow Trinidad, left, with speakers, sponsors’ representatives and a cross-section of the participants at the podcast workshop at the Tacarigua ICT Access Centre. - Photo courtesy Flow

FLOW Trinidad has announced its sponsorship of the second instalment of a podcasting workshop designed to equip participants with tools to build personal brands, communicate effectively and create sustainable digital opportunities.

The workshop is called Empowering Men with Digital Skills. A programme that focuses on young men.

The programme is hosted by CANTO along with the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, the Tobago Information Technologies Ltd (TITL), Restore a Sense of I Can (RSC) and other partners.

In a media release, Flow said the second instalment brought together 350 young men in person and virtually, a 24 per cent increase in attendance over last year’s programme where there was an attendance of 282 men.

During the opening ceremony, at the Tacarigua ICT Access Centre, Flow Trinidad’s vice president and general manager Simone Martin-Sulgan said the aim of the programme is to connect people, which goes beyond infrastructure.

“Our core business is about connecting people, but real connection goes beyond networks, cables and mobile towers. True connection happens through ideas, conversations and stories.

“We are living in the most connected time in human history and we are proud to provide the infrastructure that supports your online world. Over the years we’ve continued to invest in expanding our network, strengthening its resilience, maintaining quality and offering affordable options for every pocket.

“(However) the future of ICT isn’t just about infrastructure – it is about creativity, content and digital storytelling.”

Other speakers at the opening ceremony were, Teresa Wankin, secretary general, CANTO; Debra Thomas, acting vice president – operations and administration TSTT; and Kurleigh Prescod, CEO, Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT).

The release said sponsoring the workshop reflects Flow’s ongoing dedication to youth development, digital literacy and content creation.