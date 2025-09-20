Farley: THA will host Republic Day celebrations

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - THA

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has confirmed that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will host its Republic Day celebrations on September 24.

He did so in a WhatsApp response to Newsday on September 19, hours after the Office of the Prime Minister assured the country that all State Republic Day events, including the national awards, will proceed as scheduled.

In a release, the OPM said it was the sole body authorised to issue statements on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister with respect to matters affecting both Trinidad and Tobago.

It added, “Furthermore...the prime minister approved the transfer of funds to support the Tobago Republic Day celebrations."

Earlier, the Office of the Prime Minister – Central Administrative Services – Tobago (OPM-CAST) announced in a release that the Republic Day route march, reception and awards function had been cancelled.

The OPM-CAST said the decision was “in compliance with government’s directive under the current state of emergency (SoE).

It said “while this outcome is deeply regrettable, it is necessary to prioritise national safety and security.”

The OPM-CAST extended apologies to all stakeholders, community members and sponsors for any inconvenience caused.

“We also express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown strong commitment and support toward these celebrations.”

Augustine told Newsday the OPM-CAST is responsible for the usual route march in Scarborough.

He said the armed forces isn’t under the remit of the THA.

“However, the THA will have its usual Republican celebrations.”

Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams said as far as he understands, only the parade was cancelled and not the awards ceremony.

“The same thing happened with Independence. Apparently the threat (which is the basis for the SoE) is still in effect. But we will await the official announcement from both offices,” he added.