Family appeals for help to locate Trinidadian fisherman held in Venezuela

- Anygraaf Guest Account

The family and lawyer of a Trinidadian fisherman, detained in Venezuela since June, are appealing for help to determine his whereabouts and legal status.

Rex James, 39, of Bamboo Village in Cedros, went fishing alone on June 23 aboard his pirogue, Josie. James, a former offshore worker, had been laid off during the pandemic.

When he failed to return home and could not be reached, a relative filed a missing person report at the Cedros police station on June 24. Cpl Ramroop was assigned to investigate.

Initially, it was believed that James had gone missing at sea.

However, reports soon emerged from Venezuela that he and his boat had been detained by authorities. A Venezuelan resident of Capure reportedly recognised James and notified his family in Trinidad.

Relatives said they were told James was labelled a “terrorist” by Venezuelan authorities and that his boat had been seized.

They also heard that he was transported by plane from Tucupita to Caracas, a journey that would normally take around 15 hours by road.

With the help of a Venezuelan with ties to Trinidad and a Venezuelan lawyer, the family searched several prisons in Caracas in an effort to locate James and verify the accusations, but to no avail.

They are now desperate to confirm whether he is alive and what charges, if any, he is facing.

“Seeing that they went and checked and could not find him in any prison, we want to know where he is, which prison he is in, and if he is alive,” said a concerned relative, who asked to remain unnamed.

“We heard that the (Venezuelan) authorities are holding people and branding them as terrorists, especially with all the political talk going on. But Rex is not a terrorist, they know that. He did not have anything illegal on him. He is a cool fella, very quiet and law-abiding.”

Venezuelan lawyer Gabriel Herrera by phone told Newsday that had reported the matter to the TT Embassy in Caracas, hoping to help reunite James with his loved ones — but without success.

According to Herrera, James had cash in his possession at the time of his detention.

He also claimed that James’ boat was repainted and taken over by Venezuelan authorities, an act Herrera said violates international law.

“The family hired me to provide legal assistance and find out where he is being held,” Herrera told Newsday in Spanish by phone.

“Initially, he was detained for entering the Pedernales Municipality illegally, but that alone does not justify why we cannot see him or request that the TT Embassy have him returned to his country.”

He urged officials from TT to liaise with their embassy in Caracas to press Venezuelan authorities for answers and access to James.

“We want a clear answer as to where Mr James is being held,” Herrera said.

On August 5, he filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of Delta Amacuro State. As of September 19, Herrera had still not seen or spoken to his client.

Senior police officials confirmed that James had been reported missing to the Cedros Police but said they had no updates on the case.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers did not respond to messages or calls seeking comment.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had publicly warned that her government would not use taxpayers’ money to assist nationals who are detained overseas for criminal activities.

She has repeatedly said that such people are “on their own” and should not expect any protection or intervention from the state.

Persad-Bissessar’s comments come amid rising tensions between Venezuela and the US.

Her government has openly supported the US in its decision to deploy warships and troops in the southern Caribbean, a move strongly opposed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his administration.