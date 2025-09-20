Erikluz Garcia's refreshing treat to beat the heat

With flavours like coconut, peanut, soursop, strawberry and more Erikluz Zoraya Medina García sells a taste of Venezuela to both locals and migrants. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The sound of a bicycle pulling a little cart on Cunupia's Monroe Road signals the coming of something refreshing. It's Erikluz Zoraya Medina García, a 41-year-old Venezuelan woman who came to Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 to rebuild her life and provide for her family.

Today she lives in Cunupia with her two children, who remain her biggest source of strength.

Back in Venezuela she had a company called Zanito’s, making dehydrated foods for people and animals but coming to TT meant starting over. At first, she cleaned houses, worked in restaurants, bag factories and ceramic companies. Wages were low and she said exploitation and harassment were common. None of those jobs gave her peace or stability.

It was then that she decided to try something different. Six months ago, she started making sucka bags, the kind she used to enjoy as a child back home. A simple tradition, full of flavour and memory.

At first, she started selling them walking with a small cooler on wheels on Monroe Road and Bejucal Road. She would spend hours under the sun selling her product to construction workers, mechanics and office staff. People who couldn’t leave their job site and was happy for a cold treat in the middle of the day.

Today the picture is different. Her bicycle, bought from another Venezuelan gives her more freedom. From midday to 5 pm she rides Monroe, Bejucal, Warren Road and nearby streets. She pushes herself, carrying a load that's not light, but full of hope.

Her flavours include coconut, peanut, soursop, mango, strawberry, chocolate, Oreo, banana with biscuit, tamarind, red and grape Fanta. All made with fresh fruit and natural products.

Twice or three times a week, she purchases ingredients. She mixes, packs, and freezes in the early hours of the morning. When she returns from her ride, she goes back to the kitchen where she keeps working in order to replenish her inventory.

Her customers are Venezuelans who find a taste of home in the sucka bags and Trinidadians who once they try them usually return for more.

“The best part is when people tell me they enjoy it. In that moment I feel everything worth it,” she said with a smile.

The path isn't always easy though. Every day is a challenge because of the weight she pulls, the narrow streets, and the large vehicles. Sometimes she hears offensive remarks. Despite their discomfort, she never lets them stop her.

“Some people respectful and kind. Others not so. I choose to hold on to the positive, to the ones who see my effort and enjoy the product,” she said firmly.

In her free time, she goes to the gym, read and spends time with her children.

Her message for other migrants is simple. “Leave the complaining behind. Be grateful we are here. This country opens its doors to us. When you change how you see things and stay optimistic, good ideas and opportunities will start to come.”

Garcia's tale is similar to that of countless of migrants who had to leave their homes and start over, but she was able to convert adversity into opportunity by being determined, disciplined, and optimistic.