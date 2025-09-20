COPOS Credit Union back-to-school drive a success

Young recipients at COPOS Credit Union Back-to-School Stationery Drive & International Backpack Distribution Initiative. -

COPOS Credit Union marked the start of the new school term by distributing backpacks and stationery packages to children across the community in Port of Spain.

More than 400 backpacks and 610 stationery packages were distributed to children on August 21 at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain at the Back-to-School Stationery Drive & International Backpack Distribution Initiative.

It stood as COPOS Credit Union’s largest and most impactful to date with packages being distributed to children ages two-18.

The initiative, pioneered in 2019 by Curlene Marcelle-Mars, secretary of the board of directors, was born from a single mission: to ensure that young people are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. What began as a local effort steadily gained momentum and by 2024, the project had grown into an international undertaking with the support of James Hunter of the New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union (NOFFCU), US.

In 2025, the initiative expanded even further with the contributions of Hunter, once again, and Zach Karolek of Summit Credit Union, Wisconsin, who brought additional energy and international solidarity to the cause.

Among the guests at this year’s event were Marlon Pierre, president of the North-West Regional Chapter for Credit Unions, Monique Murrell from New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union along with representatives of CaribDE – the Caribbean Development Education Program for Credit Unions, underscoring the initiative’s growing regional and international relevance.