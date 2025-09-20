Classic vanilla buttercream

-

Buttercream is one of the most requested topics in my courses and workshops, and we explore everything from silky Swiss meringue to advanced piping. However, this classic vanilla buttercream is so simple and foolproof, I couldn’t help but share it with you here. Try it out, and if you’d love to learn more, you’ll find this and so much more in one of our hands-on classes.

Vanilla buttercream frosting

This smooth, creamy frosting is a staple in cake decorating. It’s easy to prepare, pipes beautifully and adds the perfect sweet finish to any cake or cupcake.

Ingredients

1 lb (453g /4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

4 cups (540g) icing sugar, sifted

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Method

In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter on medium speed with a stand or hand mixer until light and fluffy (about 3–4 minutes).

Gradually add the sifted icing sugar, one cup at a time, mixing on low speed until incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add the vanilla extract and continue mixing on medium speed until the buttercream is smooth and spreadable.

If the frosting is too thick, add a teaspoon of milk or cream at a time until you reach your desired consistency. If too soft, add a little more icing sugar.

Yield

Covers one 8-inch two-layer cake or up to 24 cupcakes.

Notes

For best results, use unsalted butter so you can control the flavour.

Buttercream can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or refrigerated for a week. Allow it to return to room temperature and rewhip before use.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts, and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.