Chief Sec, Minority Leader congratulate Trinidad and Tobago athletes

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

THA CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has congratulated Trinidad and Tobago athletes Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards on their outstanding achievements in the World Athletic Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18.

Walcott, 32, a two-time Olympic medallist won the men’s javelin event with a season's best throw of 88.16m while Richards, 31, got the silver medal in the men’s 400m final in a time of 43.72 seconds.

Augustine said the athletes have made the country proud.

“Tobago stands with Trinidad in celebrating our world champions. massive congratulations to Keshorn Walcott on his golden victory and to Jereem Richards on his superb silver medal,” he told Newsday via WhatsApp on September 18.

“You have made the entire nation proud and shown the world the incredible talent of Trinidad and Tobago. Your success inspires us all.”

Augustine added, “On behalf of the Tobago House of Assembly and the people of Tobago, we extend our heartiest congratulations to both of our champions. We celebrate their victory, we honour their hard work and we look forward to welcoming them home as the heroes they are.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said the men’s determination and commitment had paid off.

“Today (September 18), all of Trinidad and Tobago is beaming with pride as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Keshorn Walcott, crowned world champion in the javelin and Jereem Richards, who secured silver in the men’s 400m at the World Athletic Championships,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

“Their journey has been one of commitment, discipline and unshakeable faith. Both men have pushed through persistent injuries and personal challenges. Yet their belief in God and their refusal to give up have carried them to the very top. They remind us all that when trials come, determination and faith can turn obstacles into stepping stones.”

Morris said the athletes’ success also highlight the “wisdom of the former PNM administration’s investment in sport, which is now bearing fruit for the nation.”

He added, “This is proof that when we provide our young people with opportunities, facilities and support, they will rise to inspire the world.

"Keshorn and Jereem’s success is not only theirs but a beacon of hope for every young boy and girl across our islands. Today, we celebrate them as champions and as shining examples of the strength and resilience of the Trinbagonian spirit.”