All about accra

While traditionally made with cod, accras can also be filled with shrimp, fish or vegetables, with variations including Bajan fish cakes and Jamaican stamp and go. - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

Accras are deep-fried fritters originating from West Africa, with the word "accra" meaning "vegetable fritter" in the Ewe language of Dahomey (modern Benin). While traditionally made with cod, accras can also be filled with shrimp, fish or vegetables, with variations including Bajan fish cakes and Jamaican stamp and go.

The concept of accras was introduced to the Caribbean by enslaved Africans who adapted the dish to new ingredients available in the region. European colonisers introduced salt cod to the Caribbean, and it quickly became a common ingredient, leading to the creation of salt cod fritters or

accras de morue. Over time, the accra evolved to include other ingredients like shrimp, various fish, or vegetables, with each island developing its own variations.

Trinidadian accras are mostly made with saltfish but vegetarian alternatives include spinach or bhaji accras resembling a chopped saheena but made with flour and not split pea flour. I have found shrimp and lambie to be also delicious alternatives as I suppose lobster would be as well. I have also made a gluten free alternative with cassava flour substituted for the wheat flour yielding a tender and intriguing accra.

A perfect accra is balanced with the seafood of choice and fresh herbs and aromatics, held together with flour and milk or water. Enjoy them as a snack with a mango or tamarind chutney or as a breakfast item with fried bakes.

Lambie accra with curry and coconut

1 lb lambie, cleaned and finely chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

½ cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp curry powder

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped chives

⅓ cup chopped cilantro or chadon beni

1 small onion chopped

2 tbs thyme

salt to taste

½ cup coconut milk (more if needed)

Vegetable oil to fry

Place lambie into a food processor and process to a very fine texture, or chop very finely.

Combine with the garlic, add flour, baking powder, curry powder, hot pepper, chives, cilantro onion and thyme.

Add enough milk to make a soft batter like dough.

Heat oil, drop by spoonfuls and fry until golden brown and puffed.

Makes 15 to 20 small accras.

Serve with chutney.

To prepare lambie/conchs

Wash in lots of water, squeeze the juice of one lime onto it, cover in water.

Place lambie on chopping board.

Remove skin by cutting off with a knife or tearing it away from the body of the lambie, this is an easy process.

You want to remove all the dark and orange coloured skin.

Place into more cool water with lime juice.

Cut into three inch pieces and pound until the flesh is about ¼ inch to ⅛ inch thick.

Now chop finely and use in your favourite recipe.

Shrimp accra

1 lb shrimp, cleaned

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

½ cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 pimento pepper, seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped chives

1 small onion chopped

2 tbs thyme

salt to taste

½ cup water

Vegetable oil to fry

Heat a large non-stick frying pan, add shrimp to pan and dry roast on the frying pan, turn and cook shrimp until pink and curled.

Remove and chop finely.

Combine with the flour, baking powder, pepper, chives, onion and thyme.

Add enough water to make a soft batter like dough.

Heat oil, drop by spoonfuls and fry until golden brown and puffed.

Makes 15 to 20 small accras.

Saltfish accra

½ lb boneless salted cod, desalted and stripped

Juice of ½ lime

2 onions, finely chopped

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

1 cup finely chopped chives, green and white part

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

Vegetable oil for frying

Combined prepared fish with lime, onions, pimento peppers, chives and pepper sauce.

Add flour and baking powder add enough water to make just a soft sticky batter.

Heat oil in deep pot, drop accras by heaped teaspoonfuls and fry until golden.

Drain and serve.

Makes 16

Cassava flour saltfish accra

½ lb salted cod, washed and soaked overnight in lime

1 lime

1 large onion, grated

1 pimento pepper seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped chives

2 tbs French thyme

1 tbs chopped celery

1 cup cassava flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp allspice

½ cup milk

Wash salted cod in lime juice and water, strip and squeeze.

Place in a mixing bowl, add onion, pepper, thyme, chives, celery, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Add flour, baking powder and all spice, mix.

Add enough milk to make a thick batter, add more milk if needed.

Preheat oil and drop by spoonful’s the size of a small egg.

Fry until golden, drain.

Makes 15

rahamut@gmail.com