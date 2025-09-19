Vicky Boodram freed on 100 fraud charges

Vicky Boodram -

Former travel agent Vicky Boodram was discharged of more than 100 fraud charges after prosecutors repeatedly failed to file evidence against her.

Her discharge came during a virtual hearing before High Court Master Lisa Singh-Phillip on September 19.

State prosecutor Elaine Green, SC, admitted that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had missed three deadlines to submit witness statements and other filings. She told the court it would be unfair to continue proceedings against Boodram under the circumstances. “I don’t see the need to clog the list. We are not yet ready,” Green said.

Defence attorney Stephen Wilson, of the Public Defenders’ Department, applied for Boodram’s discharge due to the State’s repeated noncompliance. Singh-Phillip granted the request under section 5.9(5) of the Criminal Procedure Rules, 2023.

Green conceded the application but said the DPP may reinstate the matter if it resolves its procedural failures. “If we can get our house in order then we would do what we have to do at that time,” she added.

Boodram thanked Green and Singh-Phillip for the ruling. “Thank you very much. I appreciate it,” she said.

Boodram still faces charges stemming from her 2017 escape from the Women's Prison in Arouca.

That comes up in early October before another Master.

Boodram, the owner of the defunct Boodram Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruises Ltd, was accused of defrauding clients of more than $1 million in payments for a 2011 cruise that never took place. She was initially charged with 109 fraud-related offences, but two counts were dismissed when victims died. She also faced two money laundering charges linked to the purchase of a Mercedes Benz and a Palmiste property worth more than $2 million.

Her case had been in the magistrate’s court for years before it was transferred to the High Court in March 2024. She has been in custody since March 2016.

In October 2019, Boodram and her estranged husband, Ravi Arjoonsingh, were committed to stand trial before the San Fernando court on 107 fraud charges. However, their cases were separated.

Public Defender Janeil Chuck also represented Boodram.