Siparia boy, 6, dies at home

- File photo

A six-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy was found unresponsive at his Siparia home on September 18 and later died. He was identified as Cordell Christopher of Sennon Village.

Reports said Christopher's relative contacted the Siparia Police Station around 3.42 pm. She told officers she was the boy's caretaker and found him unresponsive around 1.30 pm when she went to check on him. She informed investigators that the child had cerebral palsy and, as a result, had visual, mobility and speech impediments.

Crime scene investigators and officers of the Siparia station responded. They did not see any marks of violence or foul play on the body. He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer and an autopsy was ordered at the San Fernando General Hospital.