Rousillac Hindu Primary closed after rat infestation

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath -

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath says there is a rat infestation at the Rousillac Hindu Primary School and it will be closed to allow for sanitisation.

He gave the commitment in response to a question from Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales who highlighted a protest by concerned parents outside the school on September 19.

The school is currently being housed at the Rousillac community centre after construction of the new school was stopped in 2015.

During the urgent questions in the September 19 parliamentary sitting, Gonzales asked about the reports of a rat infestation and what immediate action will be taken to safeguard the health and safety of the children, teachers, and staff on the compound.

Dowlath blamed the former PNM government for the issues facing the students.

“This is ongoing matter that is a direct result of nine years of neglect by the last government. The rebuilding of the Rousillac Hindu School was stopped in 2015 when it was close to 70 per cent completed and remains decanted into the Rousillac community centre.”

He said 92 other schools have also been left incomplete since 2015.

Dowlath said although baiting exercises were previously undertaken by the Siparia Regional Corporation, the ministry has decided to temporarily close the school to allow for a comprehensive treatment of the premises.

“An intense programme of sanitisation and baiting has already been arranged. This programme will include deep cleaning, placement of traps and baits, sealing of various entry points and monitoring to ensure the complete elimination of rodents.

He added the ministry is working with other stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Siparia Regional Corporation to ensure the exercise is thorough and the facility is safe before classes resume.

He was unable to give a timeline for the resumption of classes, and questions by Gonzales and former Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to elicit a date of resumption were denied by House Speaker Jagdeo Singh.