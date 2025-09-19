Republic Day awards, march cancelled in Tobago

Earland Kent, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services Tobago, left, presents an award to Marlon Toppin – Most Outstanding Sports Personality at the 2024 Tobago Republic Day awards.

The annual Republic Day route march, reception and awards in Tobago has been cancelled.

The Office of the Prime Minister – Central Administrative Services Tobago (OPM-CAST) announced the cancellation in a media release dated September 18.

It said the decision was "in compliance with the Government's directive under the current state of emergency (SoE)."

It said this was necessary to prioritise national safety and security.

OPM-CAST apologised to stakeholders, the general public and sponsors for any inconvenience cause.

The government also cancelled the annual Independence Day parade and national fireworks last month owing to the SoE and threats to different arms of the State.

Asked whether consideration was being given to cancel the national Republic Day awards, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a WhatsApp response to Newsday, said no.