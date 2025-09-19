La Brea man, 65, reported missing

- Anygraaf Guest Account

A 65-year-old man from La Brea has been reported missing, and police are appealing to the public for help in locating him.

According to police, Andy Gerard was last seen on September 2, and all attempts to find him so far have been unsuccessful.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the La Brea Police Station at 648-7444 or any nearby police station.

People can also call the police hotlines at 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).