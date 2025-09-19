Boy, 2, dies crossing road in St Joseph

- File photo

A two-year-old boy was fatally struck in an accident in St Joseph on the night of September 18.

The police said Jami Williams, of Beetham Gardens, was declared dead at the Paediatric Hospital at Mt Hope.

The tragedy happened around 8.15 pm along the Eastern Main Road, St Joseph, while the child was running across the road with his parents behind him.

The child ran into the path of a van driven by a woman who attempted to prevent a crash by slamming the brakes.

However, the child was struck and immediately taken to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.