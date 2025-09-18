UTC donates $50,000 to UWI mentorship programme

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has provided $50,000 to support student financial empowerment through its sponsorship of the UWI First Gen Successful Transition and Academic Readiness (STAR) peer mentorship programme.

In a media release on September 18, UTC said it formally presented a cheque to the university representatives on September 15.

UTC said it will donate $45,000 in renewable scholarships to the programme, which will be distributed over the next three years.

It will also give a one-time bursary of $5,000.

UTC said the financial support reflects its core belief in empowering people by equipping them with essential tools and guidance to create their own legacies.

"This contribution reflects UTC’s continued commitment to supporting youth in TT," the release said. "For over 30 years, UTC has promoted education through its SEA Scholarship programme, which has assisted more than 250 students and allocated over $15 million in funding."