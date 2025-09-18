TTFA, technical director Anton Corneal part ways

Anton Corneal - TTFA Media

The Kieron Edwards-led TT Football Association (TTFA) has parted ways with its longstanding technical director Anton Corneal.

Via a media release on September 18, the TTFA announced the departure of Corneal who was first appointed as the football body's technical director back in 2012. Corneal has had several stints in the TTFA technical director post. Just this week, Corneal threw his support behind men's national football team coach Dwight Yorke in an interview with Newsday.

"The executive of the TTFA wishes to advise that it has taken the decision to part ways with technical director Anton Corneal," the TTFA release said. "The TTFA extends its sincere gratitude to Mr Corneal for his years of service, commitment and dedication to the development of football in TT, particularly his significant contributions in the area of coach education."

The TTFA release said this move is part of a bigger vision to strengthen the structure of TT football and thanked Corneal for his role in shaping the pathways for coaches and players.

"As the TTFA continues to evolve, the association is charting a new direction in its technical and developmental programmes. This step is part of a broader effort to strengthen...and ensure sustainable growth at all levels."

The release said further updates on TTFA's technical leadership and upcoming plans will be communicated in due course.

Last December, Corneal was praised by Edwards, Fifa president Gianni Infantino and others after being among a group of 23 technical leaders who graduated from the first edition of Fifa's technical-leadership diploma. Edwards had hailed the achievement as a milestone for TT football.

At present, the TT women's football team are without a coach despite the start of 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifying inching closer. The matches for the team's 2025/26 Concacaf W qualifiers will be played in the Fifa international windows of November 2025 and February and April 2026.

President Edwards aside, the TTFA executive includes first vice-president Colin Murray, second vice-president Osmond Downer, third vice-president Jameson Rigues and ordinary members Alicia Austin, Andrew Boodhoo, Allan Logan, Ryan Nunes and Shelton Williams.