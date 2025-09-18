TKR captain Nicholas Pooran fined for outburst against Falcons

A screengrab of Nicholas Pooran upset with a decision made by umpire Ryan Banwarie. -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Nicholas Pooran has been fined 20 percent of his match fee by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for his show of dissent towards umpire Ryan Banwarie in the 2025 eliminator match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, on September 16.

"The Republic Bank CPL confirms that Nicholas Pooran, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders, has been charged with a Level 1 offence under the CPL Code of Conduct," a September 18 CPL release said.

"The charge relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the eliminator match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Pooran has accepted the sanction, which amounts to a fine of 20% of his match fee."

An animated Pooran led TKR in the chase against the Falcons with a unbeaten knock of 90 from 53 balls, including eight sixes. Pooran helped TKR march into the second qualifier where they will face reigning champions St Lucia Kings on September 19. However, a demonstrative Pooran showed his displeasure with Banwarie throughout the chase after the umpire wrongly adjudged him to be lbw on two occasions. Twice, Pooran successfully reviewed and overturned Banwarie's call to help TKR get to a 167-run target.

The tension in the middle was so high that TKR coach Dwayne Bravo ventured to the pitch at the halfway point of his team's chase to try and calm Pooran down. The TKR star later apologised to Banwarie after accepting the Man of the Match honours.

"In big games, we tend as players to be in the moment as much as possible. Decisions don't go your way and you kinda feel a bit emotional," Pooran said.

"Today (September 16) was tough to keep the emotions in. I want to say I apologise to the umpire in the spirit of the game. I'm just really happy we could get over the line."

TKR will face the Kings from 8 pm on September 19, with the winner facing home team Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2025 CPL final on September 21.