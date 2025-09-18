Tips for hiking in wet weather

THE EDITOR: Newsday readers, here are some tips for hiking in wet weather:

Check the weather forecast

Dress in layers

Use waterproof footwear

Choose a waterproof backpack.

Be careful on slippery surfaces

Be cautious of flash floods, landslides

Stay hydrated

Take extra socks

Inform someone about your plans

Be prepared to turn back

Embrace the atmosphere

TT, when hiking, prioritise safety.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town