Tips for hiking in wet weather
THE EDITOR: Newsday readers, here are some tips for hiking in wet weather:
Check the weather forecast
Dress in layers
Use waterproof footwear
Choose a waterproof backpack.
Be careful on slippery surfaces
Be cautious of flash floods, landslides
Stay hydrated
Take extra socks
Inform someone about your plans
Be prepared to turn back
Embrace the atmosphere
TT, when hiking, prioritise safety.
Are we clear?
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
