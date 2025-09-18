Tim Teemal: AI agents the future of apps

Teemal's tourist agent was created with the Tobago House of Assembly in mind. -

Communications consultant, filmmaker and, now, AI designer Tim Teemal believes that artificial-intelligent agents are the future of apps.

From as early as 2017, Teemal began learning of the practical uses of AI and has developed deep intimate knowledge about the ever-expanding field.

He has been one of TT’s

citizens gradually testing how the burgeoning technology could be applied in local settings.

His short AI-generated films, Tulsi and The Eulogy, were shown on the TT Television (TTT) in June.

But his AI generation has not stopped at movies but, now, he has been actively developing AI agents that he hopes to deploy across regional governments and their agencies.

In a phone interview, Teemal said, "They are all under the umbrella of Open AI and Chat GPT."

He said there were recent upgrades to these AI platforms and he was able to design and build a bunch of AI assistants.

One was built to facilitate the legal field while another was built to help in the medical field.

"When you access the agents, it makes recommendations based on what you ask for," he said.

For those wondering exactly what are AI agents, a 2024 Microsoft article best describes it.

"An agent can tackle certain tasks with you or for you, from acting as a virtual project manager to handling more complex assignments like reconciling financial statements to close the books," it said.

The article added that people should think of AI agents as new apps for an AI-powered world and that these agents could operate around the clock.

Teemal and his team operate under the umbrella of TCT AI Technologies.

They have created the TT Laws AI Assistant and the Trinbago Medicine AI Assistant.

He added the assistants, while providing information, tell people to seek professional guidance from qualified lawyers and doctors.

An agent was also created for the local government which would help responding agencies receive reports from the public.

He sees the benefits of these not only for private enterprise but for government services.

But the main benefit to all is that the agent was like a customer-service agent that works 24/7, he said.

"You can visit us at midnight, early morning and craft a message for you based on your natural language and send it to a particular WhatsApp number.

"One of the features of this is that it is multilingual. You can speak any language and it would convert it," he said.

These were also voice and text activated, he added.

The small TCT team has been working on agentic AI.

Agentic AI is an artificial intelligent system that could accomplish a specific goal with limited supervision, IBM’s website said.

This, Teemal said, will, and has, infiltrated every societal layer.

He hopes to build a regional team and has already got people from St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica and St Lucia involved.

These people were making representations to the government and other agencies about TCT’s work.

"We think this will sweep the Caribbean in the next six months to a year," he said.

AI agents were not to be confused with chatbots. He added that the difference was the AI agent was working with an Large Language Model (LLM) which, when interacted with, learned more.

The company also created a tourist assistant for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

It offers suggestions to visitors working with their given budgets, Teemal said.

Asked how his developers intended to address some of AI’s issues such as misinformation, inaccuracies etc, Teemal said there were always going to be mistakes.

"That is unavoidable because you are pulling from such wide data sources.

"More importantly, how we train these AI assistants is with very specific data," he said.

Teemal wanted to make it very clear that AI agents were tools and not meant to replace the human expert.

To access the agent, a one-time sign up was required with Open AI and Chat GPT.

The company could send a link or barcode, the individual could click it and then be sent straight to the AI assistant.

"After that you can begin talking or writing to it and it would then begin to do what it is asked."

This is the future of mobile technology, he said.

"This will become the new apps or supplement apps.

"Imagine for every single app that you see there is going to be an AI assistant that performs those tasks or works with it."

Teemal hopes he and his team become a deployment agency, where companies and agencies come to them for AI agents that supplement the work they do.

"You will share the cost but it is like hiring someone for less than minimum wage.

"They don’t get stuck, sleep, need a bathroom break, take you to the industrial court or have a wife and husband quarrelling outside your business.

"This is a ‘deployee’ that can work 24/7 and do amazing things," he said.

For him, this was just the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

These agents would soon be performing more and more tasks and estimated that by year's end, 1000 or more agents would have been deployed in businesses across the country.

However, Teemal believes that AI agents could also be a tool to better governance.

"I want the public to be able to report crime, safely and quickly and so we developed an assistant that combines the 482-GARY, the TTPS app and online reporting all in one."

He added that every MP could get an AI assistant to which constituents could directly report.

This would allow the MP to collect data and have a database but it also allowed people to keep their representatives accountable, Teemal said.