Thank you, Keshorn, Jereem

Keshorn Walcott AP Photo -

NOT JUST GOLD but also silver is coming home from Tokyo. For this, we today thank Keshorn Walcott, 32, and Jereem Richards, 31. Their historic and record-breaking performances at the World Athletics Championships in Japan not only placed the red, white and black back on the medal podium, ending an eight-year drought at this meet, but also gave the country a reason to cheer.

True grit united these performances. For Mr Walcott, his 87.83m javelin throw confirmed both his once-in-a-generation talent and his perseverance; since bursting onto the world stage at 19 with an Olympic gold medal in 2012, a world title had eluded him. He followed up his London glory with an Olympic bronze in Rio de Janeiro, proving his staying power. But he did not even qualify for the finals in 2021 and placed seventh in Paris in 2024.

It says something that his feat this week at the worlds occurred at the same stadium where he made his disappointing 2021 Olympics exit. Along the way, there have been ankle injuries and a torn Achilles. A change of coach – German Klaus Bartonietz, who previously coached 2021 Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra – last year, though, seems to have borne fruit.

“It’s been a long 13 years,” Mr Walcott said after the race, elated. “And tonight is finally my night once again.”

But he had company.

Few athletes leave everything on the track as movingly as Mr Richards, who barely made the finals a few days ago in a semi-final race in which his chosen game plan did not yield results, locking him into a contest with Jacory Patterson as the rest of the field advanced.

“It’s going to take everything I have,” he said back then of his prospects in the finals. On a rainy evening in Tokyo, he delivered precisely that, with a scintillating time of 43.72 seconds, a national record in the men’s 400m.

It was a good night for the Caribbean. Also to be congratulated is Grenadian Anderson Peters, 27, who took home silver in the javelin event, after fellow countryman Kirani James, 33, exited the meet in the 400m semi-finals on September 16. Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald, 33, was also pipped to a medal in Mr Richards’ race. But Mr James’ exit has raised the prospect that Father Time might be catching up to all.

Still, though Mr Walcott had an unusually youthful start to his career and Mr Richards is hardly over the hill, both bring to mind the line from a famous poem: “Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.” With another Olympiad around the corner, who knows what the future holds. For the moment, we salute both. A grateful Trinidad and Tobago will remember them.