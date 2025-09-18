THA opens Crown Point access road, says project over $65m budget

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, cuts the ribbon to open the Kilgwyn/Store Bay local Road/Friendship connector road alongside California Stucco Company CEO Charles Seecharan, fourth from right, Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James, third from right, and other officials on September 16. - ALVA VIARRUEL

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine officially opened the Kilgyn/ Store Bay Local Road/ Friendship connector road on September 16, improving access to the new ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point.

Augustine said the project started in the vicinity of $65 million, but the final tabulations are ongoing. THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has speculated that the road would cost over $100 million.

Augustine said, “I expect that when the accounting officers do their tallies and account for the setbacks, the times that the contractor could not work and the variations that happened, that that cost will go up eventually, but we are very much prepared to be open with you in so far as what this cost,” he said.

Augustine said the project connects the Dr Winston Murray Boulevard to Store Bay Local Road.

“Why is this road important? It allows for improved accessibility. How do we enhance access to the airport, how do we minimise traffic getting to and from the airport?

"We all know what happens at the central carriageway heading down into Canaan/Bon Accord and Crown Point. We know some times of the year, it’s just snail's pace getting down that way especially when everyone is in and out of those supermarkets.”

He added: "And so you don’t have to imagine it, because we have all lived it. So, we should not wait until people start complaining that they can’t catch a flight because they can’t get through traffic or that the ambulance can’t get through with sick ones because they can’t get through traffic. We prepare for the future. So this is about providing meaningful access, not just to the airport but to the commercial district in Crown Point.”

Secretary for the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James recalled in August 2024 when the first phase of the road was opened, he gave his commitment towards finishing the project.

“Today, we are proud that we’ve kept our promise.”

The division’s administrator Dianne Baker-Henry described the commissioning as a “momentous occasion,” noting that the event is more than just the inauguration of a physical infrastructure.

“It is the culmination of vision, perseverance and collaboration all directed towards the advancement or our people, our community.”

Baker-Henry said a project of this magnitude is never the work of a single person or a single movement, as she acknowledged and paid tribute to “those whose leadership and commitment laid the foundation for this project.”

The road, she said, “will serve as a vital link facilitating movement, commerce and social connections whilst standing as a testament of what we can achieve through collective will and steadfast leadership.”

Managing director of contractor California Stuccoo Company, Charles Seucharan, said he was pleased to deliver a second successful road project for the Assembly. California Stuccoo Company also worked on the Smithfield-Dutch Fort connector which opened in October 2022.

Seucharan said he was grateful for the confidence the Assembly had in the company.

“We are proud to have partnered with our local suppliers and contractors to bring this project to a realisation. Studley Park Enterprises Ltd, they supplied 95 per cent of the aggregate and hot mix. Smith Lewis – heavy equipment supply, it was a pleasure to work with Mr Lewis from the inception of this project to date.”