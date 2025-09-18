Ten-man Central see off Moca in Concacaf Caribbean Cup

MIC Central FC Reboot captain Jameel Neptune (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Moca FC in a Concacaf Caribbean Cup match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on September 16. - Photo courtesy Concacaf -

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot stayed alive in the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup when they got a well-earned 2-0 win over Moca FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 16 in their Group A clash.

Playing against this year's Caribbean Football Union Club Shield champions, Central were virtually put in a must-win scenario after taking a point from their first two matches in the tournament. The home team seemed to relish the challenge and they were the better team for most of the first half without creating many clear-cut chances.

In the 34th minute, veteran playmaker Joevin Jones came close to opening the deadlock with a powerful left-footed shot from just outside the area. However, his effort was well met by a sprawling save from Moca keeper Pascual Ramirez.

Five minutes later, Central surged ahead when their skipper Jameel Neptune sent a precise header off the bar and in from a well-floated cross from right back Liam Burns.

Central took the deserved 1-0 lead to the half. And though the visiting Dominican Republic club offered scattered threats on Jabari Brice's goal, the strapping keeper was forced into a save in the 61st minute when substitute Sergio Ventura stabbed a shot goalward just seconds after entering the match.

Around the 70-minute mark, referee James Ramprashad and his officiating crew had their hands filled when several players from both teams had a heated clash near the Moca area after the visitors took exception to a challenge from Central's Kadeem Corbin. There was a lot of pushing and shoving in the melee as tempers flared, with Burns running from his defensive position to push Moca's Jose Francisco into Corbin. Francisco stayed on the ground for a long time holding his face, while Ramprashad and his refereeing team tried to sort out the appropriate punishments.

When the dust was cleared, Corbin and defender Ross Russell Jr were given yellow cards for their roles in the confrontation, with striker Isaiah Lee somehow given a red card though he appeared to be a peacemaker. With Lee and the Central players left bemused by the decision, Ramprashad wiped out the red card to Lee and instead sent off Burns who could have had little complaints after his rash actions.

Corbin and Lee were subbed off mere minutes after the chaotic scenes cooled down. And in the 78th minute, one of their replacements, veteran attacker Tyrone Charles, put the game to bed when he beat Ramirez with a brilliant free kick into the top corner from just outside the area.

It was a goal worthy of winning or sealing any contest and it helped give Central their first win of the competition, bumping them up to four points and second spot ahead of SV Robinhood's match with Universidad O&M FC on September 18.

On September 23, Central will close off their group campaign against Jamaica's Mount Pleasant Football Academy who currently top Group A with six points from two matches. The top two teams in the group will move on to the semis.