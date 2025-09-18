Tancoo: Temper expectations for budget

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo. - Photo courtesy Tancoo's Facebook page

FINANCE Minister Davendeanath Tancoo said the upcoming budget will leave him popular with some people but unpopular with others.

He was speaking to reporters on September 18 at an event at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Tancoo told the population to temper its expectations. He said promises will be delivered over five years rather than one.

Tancoo said wage talks on the ten per cent hike promised to the Public Services Association (PSA) will begin this fiscal year.

Regarding concerns by THA head Farley Augustine, Tancoo said the two of them have met.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on September 12 revealed that the 2025/2026 national budget will be read in early October.

She said revenue and expenditure proposals are still being examined and the government would have to be creative.