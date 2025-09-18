Sports Minister congratulates Keshorn Walcott on World Championships gold

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott competes in the men's javelin qualification round at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on September 17. Walcott copped gold in the finals on September 18. - AP PHOTO

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts on September 18 congratulated Keshorn Walcott on his 2025 World Championships gold medal.

Walcott, 32, clinched victory in the javelin final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18.

The two-time Olympic medallist won with a season's best throw of 88.16 metres on his fourth attempt.

In a news release, Watts said, "On behalf of the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, I am absolutely thrilled to congratulate Keshorn Walcott on this phenomenal achievement.”

He added, "His season-best throw of 88.16 metres in the fourth round demonstrates the exceptional talent and dedication that continues to place Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage in athletics."

The release said, Walcott's victory marks another historic moment for Trinidad and Tobago athletics, showcasing the nation's continued excellence in field events on the global stage.

Watts praised Walcott's perseverance and commitment to representing the twin-island republic with distinction.

"Keshorn's success is a testament to his unwavering dedication, the support of his coaching team, and the strength of our national athletics programme. This gold medal victory will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of young athletes across Trinidad and Tobago to pursue excellence in sport.

“The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs remains committed to supporting our elite athletes as they compete at the highest levels of international competition, and looks forward to celebrating Walcott's homecoming with the nation.”