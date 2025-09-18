'Spiritual healer', 67, spouse on sex charges against minor get bail

- File photo

A 67-year-old man and his 57-year-old spouse were granted separate bail amounts, charged with multiple sex offences against a female minor.

The man was granted $200,000 surety bail with no reporting conditions when he faced master Rhea Libert in the Chaguanas Masters Court on September 17.

The accused, a self-proclaimed spiritual healer from central Trinidad, was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child and procuring abortion.

The woman, a relative of the minor, was granted $50,000 surety bail. She, too, was not given any reporting conditions.

She was charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. She was also jointly charged with procuring an abortion.

The court ordered the couple to stay at least 100 feet away from the teenage victim.

The case was adjourned to January 8, 2026.

The accused couple is not named in this article to protect the victim's identity.

The police said that the man allegedly offered "spiritual cleansing" after claiming the minor was "possessed."

The police were told that the accused male committed the act in the Central and Northern Divisions in 2023 and 2024 because the teenage victim could have got "sick and died."

The minor became pregnant, and the accused man, together with another female relative, allegedly forced her to have an abortion.

Supt Ramdass, ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramph, and Sgt Thompson, of the Special Victims Department of the Central Division, led an intense investigation that led to the couple's arrest on September 11. WPC Luke laid the charges.