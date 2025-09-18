Solution to foreign exchange shortage

THE EDITOR: It’s paradoxical that even at the height of the covid19 supply chain disruptions, nothing was short, yet we have this claim of a shortage of foreign exchange (forex). Repeated advertisements on TV, in newspapers, etc for household items, hardware products, or windows and doors are testament that a surplus exists for most goods.

It is no secret that the TT dollar is heavily subsidised, causing the huge influx of cheap imports which impacts local production and severely dents our foreign reserves. The waning revenues from the energy sector means we have to quickly find alternative sources of forex.

The productive sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and tourism need to be protected and incentivised to revive their underutilised capacity to create employment and earn forex.

Without forgetting our past mistakes, the sustainability report for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery must be fast-tracked and a way found to utilise the infrastructure to reduce our reliance on imported fuel products.

Reopening of the mothballed ArcelorMittal steel plant must be a priority because this industry was once a substantial forex earner. The UK government recently acquired a British steel plant, claiming that its closure was a risk to the country’s economic security.

Similarly, the security of our food, fuel and essential manufactured goods cannot be left to geopolitical, economic and climatic uncertainties that affect shipping of goods, thousands of miles away.

The fundamental difference between the export booms of the 90s and today is that factories have downsized because of neglect and cheap, often substandard imported goods. Farms are mostly abandoned while tourism remains in the doldrums – uncompetitive and lacklustre.

Holders of forex are the only beneficiaries of devaluation. Fiscal and moral suasion may be needed to get consumers away from the apple, grapes and Starbucks lifestyle.

An import substitution programme, with taxes on imports, will immediately force a discerning import regime, discouraging oversupply, waste and reckless spending, but will not cause the trauma and dislocation devaluation brings – and that hurts the productive sector and SMEs most.

Tax exemptions for genuine local manufacturers would not increase prices, but would provide incentives for export growth, thereby generating sufficient local sales to lower unit cost and generate revenue to pay services and costs related to the complexities associated with exports.

Importers with lower overheads can spread their costs over many products; some can re-export the finished imported goods purchased with a subsidised currency. Currency is no less a commodity than subsidised diesel.

Our industrial, agricultural and tourism sectors must be fashioned and fitted for a return to their former glory, and to embrace new industries, eg e-waste recycling to guarantee future employment and forex.

I only purchase local fruits, vegetables and support local goods and service providers where possible. We should encourage households, wholesalers or contractors holding state contracts, who build houses or roads, to do the same and purchase locally made items first. Only then can we honestly say there is no forex shortage.

RICHARD BALLARD

Diego Martin