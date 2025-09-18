Scotiabank TT cops digital excellence awards

Scotiabank's mobile point of sale device allows customers to make payments using their debit or credit cards. -

Scotiabank TT has been recognised with the Euromoney best digital bank award along with other accolades at its Awards for Excellence 2025.

In a media release on September 19, the bank said it was also given awards for the best corporate/industrial digital bank, the best consumer digital bank and the best mobile banking app.

Scotiabank was also named best corporate digital bank as well as best digital bank 2025 in the Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos.

Scotiabank TT said the awards reaffirm its leadership in innovation, client experience and technological advancement.

"These recognitions reflect our continuous investment in digital and data-driven capabilities to anticipate and meet client needs," said Scotiabank senior vice president and managing director Gayle Pazos.

"On the retail side, we’ve seen steady growth in adoption, reaching a digital usage rate of 57 per cent.

"At the corporate level, we continue to enhance our cash management solutions and merchant services to deliver greater efficiency for our clients.

"These successes are driven by the dedication of our employees, who leverage our expertise to make banking simpler, smarter, and more convenient for clients."

Euromoney lauded Scotiabank’s digital transformation strategy, client-centric innovation and industry-first technology solutions.

"Its continuous enhancements across mobile, online and merchant platforms has enabled the bank to redefine convenience, security and accessibility in banking – cementing its leadership in digital innovation across TT," Euromoney said.

On September 9, Scotiabank TT reported a profit after tax of $531 million for the nine months ended July 31, an increase of $43 million or nine per cent over the same period the year before, when it earned $488 million.