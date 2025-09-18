Rethinking Trinidad and Tobago's export horizons

-

THE EDITOR: By no stretch of the imagination am I an economist, but I believe common sense has a role in shaping national strategy. TT has long aligned its export ambitions with the Caricom region – a bloc of roughly five million people. While regional solidarity has its place, we must ask: Is this alignment sufficient for our economic growth?

The global marketplace offers far more expansive opportunities. China and India together represent nearly three billion potential consumers. The US boasts over 350 million, Canada adds another 35 million, and Latin America – our geographic neighbour – offers a vibrant and diverse market that remains under-explored.

Diversifying our export destinations could strengthen our resilience, reduce dependency, and unlock new sectors for innovation. Caricom will always be part of our story, but perhaps it’s time we write new chapters – ones that include strategic partnerships with larger economies and emerging markets.

Expanding our trade horizons beyond the Caribbean could diversify our economy, boost foreign exchange earnings, and strengthen our resilience in a rapidly changing global market.

It is time for TT to strategically position itself in larger, more dynamic markets.

R KALIP

Rio Claro