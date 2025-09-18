Responseto threatsby Caracasmust becalm, firm

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The threats from Caracas cannot be brushed aside. When a government openly declares hostility toward our fishermen and simultaneously calls its citizens to arms while declaring war on the US, TT cannot afford silence or complacency.

Our response must be strong but measured. First, the government must guarantee the safety of our fishermen and coastal communities. Increased coast guard patrols, clear advisories to mariners, and stronger surveillance are necessary steps.

At the same time, evidence of any incursions must be documented and addressed through international law, not counter-threats.

Second, diplomacy is urgent. TT should rally Caricom, the OAS, and the United Nations to create a united front, demanding assurances that our nationals will not be harmed. Regional solidarity provides both protection and legitimacy.

Third, while over 30,000 Venezuelans live among us, they must not be scapegoated. The vast majority seek safety and survival. Proper screening, documentation, and work opportunities can prevent marginalisation and reduce the risk of exploitation.

However, we must also remain alert: intelligence-led policing is essential to guard against infiltration or criminal activity without violating the rights of innocent people.

Finally, leadership matters. Citizens deserve calm, factual communication – not fearmongering or silence. TT has always been a nation of hospitality and resilience. This moment requires us to show both: defending our people and our sovereignty, while upholding compassion and international law.

If handled wisely, we can emerge from this crisis not only more secure, but also stronger in principle and reputation.

ARNOLD CORNEAL

Maracas, St Joseph