RBC’s Race for the Kids helps children in fight against cancer

RBC's Leo the Lion joins the warm-up session for the tenth anniversary RBC Race for the Kids ahead of the start of the 5K on September 14. This is the 10th staging of the race, which supports the RBC Children’s Cancer Fund. -

RBC Royal Bank hosted the tenth edition of its Race for the Kids (RFTK) on September 14, with more than 5,300 registrants and hundreds of supporters stepping forward to make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.

A media release said, the race is RBC Royal Bank’s major fundraising for its RBC Children’s Cancer Fund, which assists young people diagnosed with cancer across the region. Over the past decade, the fund has received an additional $6.4 million from the staging of the race.

The bank hosted two races on September 14 – a 15K, which started at 5.50 am followed 40 minutes later by a 5K race and offered medals for everyone and prizes for top finishers. Avid runners, fun walkers, wheelchair athletes, families, even babies in strollers were seen making their way around the Queen’s Park Savannah heading to a finish line at Queen’s Royal College (QRC).

Winners’ row

In the 15K event, Alex Ekesa (48.47 mins), Christopher Mitchell (50.37) and Curtis Cox (58.01) were the top male finishers, while Alexia John (1.05.23), Celine Lestrade (1.10.16) and Zara Suite-Stewart (1.11.00) took the top spots among the women.

In the 5K event, Keron Ali (15.46) topped the male category followed by Donnell Francis (15.48) and Jayden Alexander (17.19) while Chennai Moore (19.37), Akeila Skeete (21.35) and Adrianna Garcia (22.16) were the top three female winners

In the para-athlete category, Shiva Kanhai completed the 15K in a time of 1:20:58 and Levi Mohammed did the 5K in 1:28:48. Antonio Sorzano made a time of 0:28:56 earning him the top place in the Special Olympics Athlete 5K category.

Among other prize winners on the day were Kiss Baking Company, Nagico Insurance and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited for having the first, second and third largest corporate teams respectively at the race. In the schools’ category, St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain’s Covent Strong team earned the title for the largest secondary school team for the sixth year running. They were followed by Vishnu Boys Hindu College from Couva and Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain. Among the primary schools, Rosary Boys RC had the largest contingent followed by St Gabriel’s Girls RC School, San Fernando and Sacred Hearts Girls RC, the release said.

There were also special prizes for Team RBC with not only runners winning in individual categories but also recognition for the top three units that had the most registrants and those who raised the most money to donate to the fund.

Global fundraising

At QRC participants received goodie bags, were entertained by the sounds of RBC Redemption Sound Setters and treated to sponsor giveaways.

Addressing the gathering, Marc Jardine, managing director RBC Royal Bank, TT, thanked those in attendance for supporting the event. “This day is all about helping children in the fight against cancer,” emphasised Jardine. “Hosting this event brings out a remarkable spirit of care, support, and advocacy, uniting many in the fight against childhood cancer,” he said.

While on stage, Jardine took the opportunity to recognise a stalwart in the running community, 72-year-old Susannah Joefield, who has been supporting the race from inception. Fondly known as Granny Joefield, she has entered many running competitions both locally and internationally – World Senior Games, Amsterdam Marathon (2024) and Sweden World Masters Athletic Championships (2024). In November, she is scheduled to go to Mexico for the North America, Central America (NACAC) Caribbean Masters Games. Jardine presented Joefield with a commemorative trophy and a gift voucher sponsored by Kapok Hotel.

The race has increased in popularity every year, earning much-needed money for the fund enabling families to persevere during the difficulties they face when dealing with a child affected by cancer.

“Childhood cancer continues to be a significant health concern in the Caribbean, with the most common types being leukaemia, brain tumours, and lymphomas,” said Jardine. “Where we can help young people access specialised care and treatment, it’s a chance to improve survival rates.”

RBC works with the TT Cancer Society to identify children in need of help and fund additional testing, care, and treatment for them. In 2012, funds were also used to purchase and install special equipment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex to diagnose leukaemia more accurately at an early stage and, more recently, purchase a bone marrow aspirate needle. To date, almost 350 children across the Caribbean have received assistance with their treatment requirements

“As in previous years, the registration fee is a direct donation to the RBC Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund, and we generate additional funding from staff and donations from the public,” said Jardine.

Hazel-Ann Marshall, senior marketing manager at the Bank, said it was a proud moment to witness the tenth anniversary race. “Growing from 600 to 5,300, this race was nothing short of epic – the sea of blue of thousands, the energy, the enthusiasm and most importantly the overwhelming support. Knowing that we are making a positive impact on young people is the true reward,” she said.

RBC Race for the Kids is a global series of charitable running events that have collectively raised over Canadian $104 million in global fundraising to support youth-focused charities. In April, the Cayman Islands hosted a race to support One2One, a non-profit organisation that provides children and young adults with positive, sustainable mentoring relationships.