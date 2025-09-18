Rajaee Ali gets January 22 court date to challenge move to Teteron

Rajaee Ali -

MURDER accused, suspected gang leader and state of emergency detainee Rajaee Ali returned to court on Wednesday with his amended constitutional and judicial review claims against the state, the commissioner of prisons and Minister of Homeland Security over the legality of his transfer to an army base in Chaguaramas in July.

At a hearing on September 17, Justice Marissa Robertson gave directions for the filing of submissions before January 22, 2026, when she will hear oral arguments and set a date for her decision.

Robertson has agreed to a rolled-up hearing where both leave and substantive issues would be considered together by the judge.

Ali, represented by attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein, is challenging the legality of his transfer from the Maximum Security Prison (MSP), Arouca, to the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas on July 18, when the SoE was declared, and a move to another cell on the base on August 8, as well as the minister’s July 24, order designating the military base a prison.

Ali is seeking declarations that the decisions were unlawful, along with orders to quash them and to compel his removal from Teteron Barracks.

His claims argue that his rights have been infringed by the decision to transfer him. His attorneys gave a timeline of Ali’s removal from MSP on July 18 and steps they and his family took to meet with him at the Chaguaramas army base.

In a previous application, Ali complained he had not been given airing time, was restricted to a cell with two other prisoners and was being given meals by masked persons. He expressed concern that the food could be tainted and used to kill him. The lawsuits say he is unable to verify if the masked persons are prison officers or if the meals were Halal. Ali also complained about being strip-searched and not having access to personal grooming products or books.

On August 8, Ali was moved from the cell at Teteron Barracks, blindfolded and moved to another location, which he believes is on the same base, but alleges the conditions there have worsened. He is now sharing a smaller cell with an ill prisoner with no natural light, ventilation, windows, shower or toilet. “The masked persons have made many threats to the intended applicant/ applicant and other prisoners since their transfer that they intend to kill and execute them,” Ali’s claims contend.

Ali’s attorneys contend that the commissioner acted outside the law in transferring a first division prisoner to a district prison and that the minister unlawfully designated Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay as prisons without proper consideration. They argue that Ali’s constitutional rights were breached by the transfers and the conditions of his detention.

Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan and Ian Benjamin lead separate teams for the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Prisons. The minister was unrepresented at Wednesday’s hearing. Also appearing for the state are Jared Jagroo and Renuka Rambhajan.

President Christine Kangaloo declared the SoE on July 18, citing intelligence that incarcerated individuals were plotting attacks on key national security and justice officials. The government subsequently designated Teteron Barracks and Staubles Bay as district prisons.

Police described the relocations as “rapid containment actions” to disrupt organised criminal networks, but Ali insists he is being used as a scapegoat. He denied involvement in any plot against public officials, saying, “All I want is my day in court to answer the charges.”

Ali has maintained his innocence and said he has never been convicted or sentenced. He said that as a first division prisoner, he is legally presumed innocent and entitled to privileges under the 1943 Prison Rules. He has been awaiting trial for the murder of special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, SC, since 2014.

He is also challenging the preventative detention order issued by the minister in August, before the Review Tribunal set up by the Chief Justice.